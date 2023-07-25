Just one month after opening, the portal for families to apply for Learning Acceleration Grant funds is officially closed until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Education announced recently that it has received the maximum number of applications from families hoping to use these government dollars toward education services to help fill learning gaps left over from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while additional applications for grants may be accepted if more funds become available, exactly when or if that might happen remains unclear.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the initiative in March, making $30 million available for the grant program. To meet demand, on July 6 Youngkin announced the program’s funding would double, to $60 million. It was a win for Virginia families hoping for access to education services that could provide alternatives in the wake of some of the toughest times our educational system has faced.

In May, the program and its associated registration portals were made accessible to applicants. And by June, families desperate for alternatives in education had already depleted the funds in a clear and resounding cry for help.

So, what did we learn? Well, for starters, $30 million wasn’t enough. Families now sit on long waiting lists, hoping that additional government dollars are applied to this program. Clearly, more resources are needed to advance educational choice for the students in our commonwealth.

We all know the significant strain the pandemic put on school systems and on students. And while the most oppressive days of the pandemic seem to be behind us, other challenges aren’t going away. Bullying, violence, mental health, rising crime and inequitable educational resources across ZIP codes are impacting our students every day. And although immediate grant money has dried up, these larger, systemic problems have not.

Banked government dollars like these grants are a critically important tool in expanding educational choice in Virginia. And the governor was on the right track, offering these funds to families with students in need of alternatives. But this program is not a long-term solution for a system of education continually failing to meet the needs of each unique child. Funds like these could be especially impactful for underserved populations.

As a Black man, I see firsthand the need for expanded educational opportunities, specifically in Black and brown communities. Where do we turn once this grant program closes for good?

Advocates are working together with Americans for Prosperity toward one goal: to bring together families, educators and legislative leaders to develop legislation on expanded educational choices to meet the unique needs of each and every Virginia student.

It’s time to strengthen the weaknesses in our educational system and look toward long-term alternatives. Models like Education Success Account programs, which have already proven to be a powerful model for success in other states, allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses outside public schools in Virginia.

Those dollars would not expire and would give families the time they need to make critically important choices about their children’s educational options.

We must hold our leaders and our legislators accountable for failing to carve more than one pathway for Virginia’s students to succeed. Virginia students and their families don’t have time to waste. The clock is already ticking.

