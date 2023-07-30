When I first learned that my daughter was transgender, there were almost no resources for parents of young trans kids. It was the spring of 2010 and, as I remember it, a Google search yielded just two things: a YouTube series called TransGeneration and a Barbara Walters special on Jazz Jennings.

That’s why the LGBTQ+ youth resources that the Virginia Department of Health had on its website were so important for parents like me. The agency listed information like where to find affirming doctors, online support groups, suicide prevention and counseling.

But at the end of May, the VDH quietly took down that information — and with it, a lifeline for parents of trans kids.

I would know. I’ve worked with close to 1,000 families of trans and nonbinary children since my own daughter came out to me as transgender when she was entering kindergarten.

Now, I’m the co-founder and executive director of an organization called He She Ze and We, which supports transgender and nonbinary people by empowering their families and communities to create inclusive environments.

We work primarily with parents. Although we started with a group who had young children, we found the journey that parents of trans and nonbinary children go on is so similar, it doesn’t matter if their child is 5 years old or 45 years old.

Our group meetings help parents move through fear, gain knowledge and feel confident in how they support their children — knowing that how they support them will be as unique as each family.

People with young kids say they find it helpful to hear from parents of trans and nonbinary people who are older, so that they can get a sense of what’s down the road. Parents need to be equipped to make the right choice for their child.

Ultimately, the mission of He She Ze and We is to make sure that Virginia parents have what I didn’t: a supportive, reliable place to ask questions and get help when their children come out to them. That’s why I started this organization, and that’s why I was so proud to be a resident of a state that made critical, lifesaving information available to parents.

But when the the VDH took down its LGBTQ+ youth resources at the end of May without so much as a notice to parents, stakeholders, VDH staff or subject matter experts, the Youngkin administration reneged on its promise to support us.

Why is the governor afraid to give parents access to that information? Who does he think he’s serving by hiding it?

Parents like me deserve support, and I’m floored that the governor who says he cares most about so-called “parents’ rights” would deny parents their most basic right: information about how to support their own children.

Early in my quest for knowledge about what it means to have a transgender child, I learned there was nothing I did to cause my child’s trans identity, and that there was nothing I could do to stop it.

Hiding away resources will not deter young people from being transgender or nonbinary. After all, trans and nonbinary youth have always existed!

What it will do, tragically, is prevent some of them from growing up at all. According to The Trevor Project, trans and nonbinary young people are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their cisgender peers. That only one of the families that He She Ze and We has worked with over the past 11 years has suffered a loss to suicide is a miracle — and a testament to the fact that family support is crucial for young LGBTQ+ people’s health.

In fact, advocates agree that parental support is the No. 1 protective factor for trans and nonbinary youth, but only if those parents have access to meaningful resources like the ones that the VDH used to provide.

Virginia youth and families need more information — not less. When my daughter first came out, the closest resources I could find were in Philadelphia. The organization I lead in Virginia is here to help families access resources at home so that, together, they can decide what to do with them.

But we expect the commonwealth to be a partner in making that information available in the first place.

The Virginia Department of Health should restore the resources that families of trans and nonbinary people rely on, and the governor should make good on his promise to offer parents meaningful support in raising their children.

After all, access to information is every parent’s right, including parents of transgender youth.

