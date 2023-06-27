An idea initially discussed at a United Nations conference in 1977 became reality on Oct. 10, 1992, 500 years after the “discovery” of America by Christopher Columbus in 1492. It was the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration held in the United States as an alternative to the Columbus Day holiday.

Thirty years later, that monumental break from tradition has become a movement of sorts, albeit a rudderless one, as a growing number of cities (130-plus), states (19) and the District of Columbia have embraced the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October.

In recent years, America’s natural social progression of change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been stalled by partisan politics, turning a national holiday that is supposed to be a celebration into an annual confrontation. For the 2022 holiday, The Pocahontas Project successfully navigated the choppy political waters and held an educational public event in Richmond celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Mantle, the Virginia Indian tribute on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol.

The Pocahontas Project is inspired by America’s growing acceptance for the reorientation of this national, state and local holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Further, TPP is confident a vast majority of Americans agree that the reorientation is both appropriate and uplifting.

There are many social, cultural and historical reasons why Indigenous Peoples’ Day should be immediately considered. As one of only 11 federal holidays, Columbus Day has never served its purpose as a national commemoration or celebration and has been in a significant negative spiral for three decades. Columbus Day is not and never has been a source of pride for most states, cities, counties, towns and villages across America that simply follow the national holiday schedule. Columbus Day is by far America’s least-celebrated national holiday, with most Americans unsure of what is being commemorated or why, but happy to get a day off from work or school, or score a good deal at a Columbus Day sale.

Culturally, TPP believes the atrocities directly associated with Christopher Columbus should disqualify his name from being associated with any commemoration, let alone a national holiday. Until the reorientation is complete, a holiday associated with Columbus will continue to be emotionally, intellectually and spiritually painful for a growing number of Americans.

Historically, we have learned the “discovery” of America, the only reason for the origin of the Columbus Day holiday in 1934, is a gross misrepresentation of the initial interaction between the Europeans and the Indigenous peoples of the Americas.

The Pocahontas Project views the reorientation to Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a positive look forward for our country and believes it will be meaningful for Americans of all ages and backgrounds, wherever they may live. The reoriented holiday will encourage Americans to celebrate the history and culture of America’s Indigenous peoples in the name of remembrance, recognition, reconciliation and respect. It can honor the resilience of America’s Indigenous citizens, as well as the ancient wisdom of native, Indigenous and First Nations peoples around the world.

The United States and its territories represent a diverse and complex collection of Indigenous cultures: America’s Indian tribes, the Kanaka Maoli of Hawaii and the Alaska Natives, as well as the Indigenous peoples of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TPP believes this is a Kairos moment — the right and opportune time to call the question in every American community and every official U.S. jurisdiction. Toward this end, TPP created the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Initiative and is recruiting supporters to collectively influence every municipality in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the six U.S. territories and Congress to pass legislation celebrating the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Many jurisdictions have made this formal change, and I am proud my hometown of Richmond joined that list when the mayor and City Council issued a joint resolution last year. Richmond followed its words with action by declaring Richmond Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a paid holiday for city employees, which had not been the case with Columbus Day. The Pocahontas Project’s strategic plan positions RVA as a leader of this national movement. We’re now asking the rest of Virginia to join us.

