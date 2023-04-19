Every day, local residents venture out of town, but not always for business or pleasure. In fact, many residents in Richmond and the surrounding areas travel 45 minutes or more just to get an appointment for diagnostic imaging. Whether imaging is needed to identify a broken bone, or something more serious, like a potential cancer risk, residents are left with few options to meet their needs.

The problem lies in Virginia’s Health Planning District 15 (PD-15), where high out-of-pocket costs and long appointment wait times leave thousands in the community without access to necessary medical imaging services, such as MRIs, CT scans, mammograms and ultrasounds.

PD-15 includes the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent, Powhatan, the town of Ashland and the city of Richmond. According to a recent regional study conducted by independent general diagnostic imaging center Dominion Imaging, nearly one-third of those surveyed report significant barriers when it comes to accessing medical imaging. Extrapolating this percentage would equate to roughly 354,000 residents in PD-15 experiencing barriers to accessing these important medical procedures.

A shocking 35% of respondents reported being burdened with high out-of-pocket expenses, while 28% have had to skip or delay imaging scans altogether due to high costs. In addition, 25% reported there is little to no access to routine medical imaging facilities anywhere near their homes.

These issues of access and cost present a serious health crisis for the district, where thousands of residents aren’t receiving diagnostic imaging services. Either patient care is delayed due to unavailable appointments, or patients have to travel long distances to get quicker and more affordable care. In the worst cases, patients are forced to choose between their physical and financial health, with many opting to forgo care altogether to avoid being saddled with excessive medical debt.

Data indicates these problems persist across age, race, gender, political and geographical lines within the district. However, those most negatively impacted are the region’s vulnerable populations: women, low-income households, and residents in urban and rural areas. With such troubling trends, it’s no surprise that an overwhelming 88% of residents surveyed want a high-quality, low-cost imaging facility within 25 miles of their home. Sadly, that’s easier said than done.

Although independent, physician-owned imaging facilities like Dominion Imaging have attempted to bring convenient, low-cost, high-quality imaging services to the district, a regulatory hurdle known as the Certificate of Public Need (COPN) program has delayed the process.

Virginia’s COPN regulation requires approval from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for any health care facility seeking to open or expand their network of care in a specific area. While the regulation is meant to ensure that health care providers can demonstrate a public need for the services they are offering, it often fails to account for economic need and patient access as equally important factors. In the case of PD-15, where there is a shortage of affordable and convenient options for diagnostic imaging services, including the community’s economic and accessibility needs in the COPN approval process is critical.

To help resolve the problem and provide residents of PD-15 with better access to affordable, quality imaging services, Dominion Imaging is undergoing its third consecutive COPN application.

Despite the district’s clear need for convenient, low-cost imaging, some groups still oppose Dominion Imaging’s COPN approval. Opposition primarily stems from the fear that bringing competition against the large hospital-owned imaging facilities would somehow drive up costs and decrease quality of care. However, there is no data to substantiate this claim. Rather, denying Dominion Imaging the ability to serve the patients of PD-15 would only prolong the current crisis, further stifling access to affordable, quality diagnostic imaging for the community.

As a former Virginia delegate and member of the Joint Commission on Healthcare, I understand the vital need for families to have convenient, affordable access to medical care. Residents of PD-15 deserve to have their voices heard and not be left behind because of a regulatory stalemate.

For the underserved residents of PD-15, approval of a new, independently owned imaging facility would mean better access to high-quality imaging services, lower patient costs, and a necessary alternative to hospital-owned facilities that charge much higher rates for imaging services.

Residents are demanding better medical imaging options for their families and communities. As Dominion Imaging physicians attempt their third COPN application, the community finally has the chance to access affordable, high-quality and potentially lifesaving imaging services. The question is, will they be approved?

