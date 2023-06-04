If Virginia Democrats are correct, there’s a transportation revolution coming soon.

In just over 10 years, every new car sold in Virginia will be some form of electric vehicle. Small cars, large cars, sports cars — everything will have a giant battery and electric motors, with gasoline engines largely put out to pasture. Gasoline-powered cars have been the heart of the American identity for nearly a century. Ending that would indeed be a revolution. Yet, the source of this revolution isn’t consumer demand — it’s a fiat imposed by Democrats in the General Assembly who tethered Virginia to California’s clean air rules for cars. So when California jumped off the EV cliff to ban sales of new gas engines by 2035, Virginia followed.

Virginians don’t have long to get ready. In less than three years, 35% of all new cars sold in Virginia must be electric. At the end of 2022, that number was 5%, according to statistics from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Why aren’t EV’s flying off of dealer lots? Consumers just don’t want to spend huge amounts of money on a technology that’s not ready for prime time. EVs are far more expensive, take hours to charge, need expensive midlife battery replacements and don’t have the range of their gasoline counterparts.

Ask any car dealer or manufacturer when there are no TV cameras or activists around, and they’ll tell you what they’ve told me: The 2026 goal is utterly impossible to meet. The revolution Democrats are attempting to force is stalling before it gets started.

Forcing consumers to buy electric cars is bad. Forcing them to do so when our power grid is likely to become unreliable due to other green energy concerns is unconscionable.

PJM Interconnection, the grid operator that handles Virginia’s power system, forecasts that our power demands will skyrocket in the coming decade, and that there may not be enough new generation coming online to keep the lights on. Dominion Energy recently issued a report that concurs. Chasing the carbon-free dream will require sky-high power bills and a grid that may not be able to withstand similar cold snaps like the one we saw in December.

That being said, everyday experience is where the rubber meets the road with cars. And the user experience for EVs isn’t what Virginians have come to expect from their gas-powered vehicles. Consider this scenario:

It’s the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and your family is loaded up in the car, heading back from a long weekend with relatives. The sun is going down and the wind is picking up as the seasonable late-November evening begins. You’ve been on the interstate for a few hours, and it’s time to make a pit stop, as temperatures drop into the low 30s.

But when you pull off the highway, you find a nightmare. Every single vehicle charging space at every station is full — and you don’t have enough juice left in the battery to make it to another one. So you and your family sit, in the cold, waiting for hours — not only for a place to charge, but also for your car itself to charge up.

What could have been a 20-minute stop for food and fuel in a gasoline-powered car has become hours of waiting — and has doubled the length of your trip. Full gas pumps are at most an inconvenience for a few minutes. Full chargers? Bring a book.

Virginia Democrats are determined to force everyone to live their lifestyle of choice: urbanized, high-density, transit-oriented lives. EVs work great in Arlington. They’re not so good in Bristol. Not everyone lives in an urban environment, and not everyone wants to.

Virginians enjoy the reliability and mobility that gasoline-powered vehicles give them, and for good reason. Yes, there’s a revolution coming in transportation. But it may well be a consumer revolt against politicians who tell them they have to buy an electric car.

