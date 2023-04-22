One of the most significant health care developments to happen in Virginia since Medicaid expansion in 2018 is happening right now.
In March, the state began a process called “unwinding,” a term for recertifying the eligibility of all Medicaid recipients. Thanks to the federal Public Health Emergency Declaration in 2020, states like Virginia suspended their Medicaid renewal process and provided continuous coverage.
Virginia’s Department of Medical Assistance Services estimates that 351,000 individuals will lose Medicaid eligibility during the yearlong process.
Who will help these newly uninsured people? Many will likely seek out free and charitable clinics. We’re ready to welcome them.
I am proud to serve as the executive director of Health Brigade, formerly Fan Free Clinic. Health Brigade serves over 11,000 uninsured and low-income people annually with a diverse staff of over 40 and a brigade of some 200 volunteers and charitable partners. Retired physicians and other compassionate volunteers have said that we are their “happy place,” a reminder of why they went into medicine.
We are the oldest free and charitable clinic in the commonwealth. We opened in 1970 in a church basement, and, sadly, we see much of the same symptoms of a stressed health care system affecting low-income and marginalized people as we did 53 years ago.
Our core services include primary medical care, mental health care, social work and care support, and health outreach – which includes HIV/HCV testing and linkage to care, comprehensive harm reduction program (sterile supplies for those who inject drugs; Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose; health and treatment referrals), case management, post-incarceration services, Trans Health and advocacy services.
We serve on-site, virtually, in prisons, in neighborhoods, or on doorsteps in communities where people live. We rise to meet need where we find it.
While I am privileged and have a job that offers me good health insurance, that is not the case for thousands of Virginians. We’re seeing how accessing timely appointments and affordable needed medical procedures is more difficult than ever in our complicated health care system. The breakdown has been coming for years, but the pandemic pulled the curtain back on the fragility and the inequities of the system we’ve built in this country. Marginalized people have known this reality most of their lives.
But what if I didn’t have insurance? What if I lived in a remote area where the emergency care is 30 miles away? What if I’m living in poverty, unable to feed my family, or lack transportation to employment to sustain the most basic needs? What if I can’t speak English, or must choose between buying food or paying for medications? What if I am a person of color or stigmatized and oppressed because of my skin color, eye shape, country of origin, gender identity, religious affiliation, disease state, weight, or any other superficial category that divides us as humans and reinforces bias and violence toward one another?
Free and charitable clinics are here to help.
Health Brigade and the approximately 60 other nonprofit free clinics across Virginia are a part of the safety net for those who fall into a health care-access coverage gap. We provide welcoming safe spaces and quality care to those in most need. We do this at less than a quarter of the cost of the private market. Our commitment is to the whole person.
By us serving as a strong primary care medical home, uninsured and underinsured patients not only receive medical care, but also access support for mental health and substance use and gain wraparound services, such as food, transportation, housing and community referrals for other needs impacting their health and well-being.
In addition, several free clinics offer specialty services, such as dental and vision, and many accept Medicaid patients. Good primary care homes, such as those offered by free clinics, prevent people from using expensive emergency departments for primary care.
Like many in our communities, we’re tired and need support. We’re still recovering from pandemic trauma and worry about finances and sustainability through this unpredictable time. That said, the culture of free clinics is rooted in a “can-do spirit.” We’re accustomed to getting creative, rolling up our sleeves and, most important, embracing hope. We are your neighbors, your relatives, your friends and acquaintances. We care about our communities. We care about everyone in our diverse society having access to all they need to be healthy and well.
Free clinics will continue to step up, just like during the pandemic, to help meet these critical needs. My hope is that local and state government, private philanthropy, businesses and individuals will also step up to invest in meeting these needs by supporting free and charitable clinics.
Karen Legato is executive director of Health Brigade. She can be reached at klegato@healthbrigade.org.