Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that put heavy restrictions on the immigrant population. Some of its core previsions include charging businesses with more than 25 employees $1,000 a day for hiring undocumented immigrants.
It also makes it a felony — up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine — to transport an undocumented immigrant across state lines. It even goes as far as invalidating driver’s licenses of undocumented immigrants obtained in other states. Not surprisingly, experts predict this will have a negative impact on Florida’s economy.
We have seen these types of anti-immigration laws before. This happened in my home state of South Carolina back in 2008. In some ways, lawmakers in South Carolina went even further than this current Florida law and banned undocumented students from studying at state colleges and universities. They also later made it a crime for immigrants to not have their papers with them. That provision, signed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley, was eventually blocked by the courts.
This is a clear double standard. It’s hypocritical for the GOP to promote these policies when they supposedly believe in less government regulation, free markets and individual liberties. Republicans stand firmly for these ideals when it comes to government deregulation, lowering taxes for the wealthy, or environmental regulations. They also promote the ideas of individual freedom on gun rights and rejected many government COVID-19 measures under the guise of government overreach. However, when it comes to the issue of immigration, they are willing to be completely pro-government and even authoritarian statists in their pursuit of restricting migrants.
It was not always this way. In fact, the GOP used to be a party that was fairly pro-immigrant. Ronald Reagan signed a bill that gave amnesty to 3 million undocumented immigrants. Even more recently, former President George W. Bush and the late Arizona senator John McCain had more moderate immigration stances. This began to change rapidly in the early 2000s with increasingly anti-immigrant policies in red states during President Barack Obama’s administration. It reached its climax with the anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies of President Donald Trump, which led to inhumane policies like family separation. It has now become the norm in the GOP.
Though not as vitriolic as DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also been part of this anti-immigrant movement. He is among the Republican governors who made the symbolic but wasteful move to send 100 National Guard troops to the Texas border with Mexico. He was also criticized by immigration activists for requesting a budget measure last year diverting $5 million in educational funds for undocumented students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to students at historically Black colleges and universities.
The double standard on ideas of free markets and liberty not only negatively affects the human rights of immigrants, but it also deeply damages the economy. Many business leaders in Florida fear that the state’s new anti-immigration law will result in immigrants fleeing the state, worsening the labor shortage.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 37% of the state’s agriculture workers and 23% of construction workers are noncitizen immigrants. West Florida economics professor Rick Harper has estimated that the new law could mean a loss of 80,000 accommodation and food service jobs and 54,500 construction jobs.
Nationally, we are still in a labor shortage. In May, there were 11.3 million unfilled jobs. Yet, we still cling to this idea of highly restrictive immigration, which goes against every idea of free markets. If the GOP really believed in freedom, then labor should be able to go where there is employment, which right now is clearly the U.S.; the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that in 2016, immigrants added $2 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product.
I work extensively at the Mexican-American border with asylum-seekers who are living in horrific conditions as they wait for a chance to enter the U.S. All the while, we desperately need them in the country. It is time for DeSantis, Youngkin and other GOP leaders to examine their values and assess what they truly believe about free markets and liberty. Our immigration policy needs to resemble the values of an open and free society, not one that is closer to a communist or totalitarian state.
Will McCorkle is an assistant professor of education at the College of Charleston who works extensively at the Mexican-American border. Contact him at wdmccorkle@gmail.com.
