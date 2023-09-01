Commentary: Game wardens don't get a free pass to violate Virginians' privacy

One of the first things Josh Highlander did when he bought his nearly 30 acres in New Kent County was to purchase a hundred “no trespassing” signs. He posted them at regular intervals right at his property line. Josh then built a home for his young family, and, for a while, they enjoyed the property with a sense of safety.

That peace was shattered in April of this year. Josh’s wife was playing basketball with their son when she noticed someone in full camouflage prowling in the woods. She went inside and alerted Josh, but by the time he came out, the stranger was gone.

Josh suspected that it might have been game wardens. His brother had been given a citation earlier in the day, the first day of turkey hunting season, in another county. Later in the evening, Josh noticed that a game camera he had posted in his field was gone. When he called the police to report the missing camera, they confirmed that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) had his camera as part of an ongoing investigation.

Weeks passed, and Josh never received a warrant saying that wardens had a right to come on his property or take his camera. He never received a notice stating what happened to the camera. He also never received a citation and has never been issued one in decades of hunting. After two months of silence, Josh filed a lawsuit in early June with our firm, the Institute for Justice (IJ).

Josh is not just asking for his camera back. His suit also seeks to protect the privacy rights of all Virginians. Most people would expect that “no trespassing” signs apply just as much to government agents as they do to everyone else. But DWR behaves as if its agents are special.

A FOIA request we submitted in 2021 revealed dozens of instances of game wardens entering private property to place and then retrieve cameras owned by the DWR. Nothing is mentioned of warrants in any of these reports because the agency doesn’t believe they are necessary.

The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that law enforcement get a warrant before conducting a search. But a century ago, the Supreme Court ruled that officers do not need a warrant to search “open fields.” That decision left most private land in the U.S. unprotected from unreasonable searches and seizures.

But Virginia has its own constitution. Article I, Section 10 bars “general warrants,” which grant officers broad, open-ended authority to decide where and when to search and seize property. The framers of the Virginia Constitution declared that practice “grievous and oppressive,” and by prohibiting it, they meant to ensure that searches and seizures in Virginia would need a specific warrant authorized by an impartial judge.

A Tennessee court recently ruled in favor of two property owners represented by IJ in a similar lawsuit. Property owners Terry Rainwaters and Hunter Hollingsworth sued after years of game wardens prowling around their land without a warrant, ignoring their “no trespassing” signs, and even placing cameras on their land to spy on them. The Tennessee court put an end to the practice. It declared that game wardens’ snooping around private land without a warrant violated the Tennessee Constitution.

It is important that game wardens be able to enforce Virginia’s hunting laws, but warrantless searches are not necessary to do that. State supreme courts in Montana, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington have held that their state constitutions protect land from warrantless searches (the Montana and Vermont cases even involved game wardens). None of these states are known for their lack of hunting enforcement or decimation of wildlife.

For now, Josh and his family are living with the knowledge that their privacy could be violated at any moment. For weeks, his son was afraid to go outside alone. Josh also does not know whether he should replace the camera that was taken. If there was nothing to stop the wardens from taking a camera in the first place, then he could simply lose another camera.

The government should not be able to sneak onto your land without a warrant and take your camera to spy on you. The Virginia Constitution was intended to forbid those types of unchecked intrusions into people’s private lives. Virginia courts should protect those rights and hold that no trespassing signs apply to all of us, game wardens included.