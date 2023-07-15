When choosing a path for their future, Virginians clearly expressed their desire for leadership committed to cutting costs for families and businesses. Heeding that call, my budget proposal this year advances my administration’s commitment to lower the cost of living for Virginians and builds on the incredible progress we’ve made so far. Eliminating the state portion of the grocery tax, refunding $250 to each taxpayer, increasing the standard deduction and implementing a $4 billion tax reduction package for Virginians have been hard-fought victories made possible by a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers willing to work together.
The same is true for the electric utility regulation reform I signed into law this year, reaffirming our collective aspiration to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. With this historic reform in place, Virginia ratepayers have already begun to save nearly $14 a month.
Rejecting the politics of an “either/or” approach to Virginia’s energy landscape, my administration developed a comprehensive plan to ensure a clean energy future that contributes to a healthy, resilient and growing Virginia economy.
In fact, while visiting the Surry power plant in early July on their 50th anniversary, I was thrilled to see the innovation of our clean energy future already in action. This kind of energy generation is already working to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to Virginians, but I believe by working together, we can deliver even more.
Throughout the process of reimagining the way we power Virginia, it became clear that business-as-usual utility regulation was allowing electric utility monopolies to deny customers the refunds they deserve without any incentives to encourage good performance.
Upon reviewing the utility legislation put forth by the General Assembly this year, I recognized that Virginia had an opportunity to reform how our utility monopolies are regulated while significantly reducing costs for ratepayers.
Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and House Commerce and Energy Chairwoman Kathy Byron were invaluable partners in delivering a compromise that would maintain the health of Virginia’s electric utilities and cut costs for consumers. Through their leadership and the work of a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, free market think tanks, environmental groups, and private industry, we delivered this landmark utility reform.
Before this, Virginia ratepayers were overlooked in favor of monopoly electric utilities keeping their overearnings. Now, utility monopolies that earn beyond their allowable profits must refund more of these overearnings to customers — affirming the necessity of fair power prices for all.
Additionally, to bolster the performance incentive for Virginia’s utilities, we authorized the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to raise or lower utilities’ allowable profits based on factors such as reliability, generating plant performance, customer service, operating efficiency and load forecasting accuracy. We also restored the SCC’s authority to lower base electricity rates, which have remained unchanged since 2013.
Importantly, we reduced the impact of higher cost and less transparent rate adjustment clauses (RACs) on customer bills. The bill I signed into law requires that at least $350 million in RACs should be folded into base rates, saving customers almost $7 a month in electricity charges.
Virginia’s 2023 electric utility regulation reform represents that Virginians win when political leaders work together, embracing the “and” instead of the “or.” While I applaud the General Assembly for coming together to put ratepayers first, we must not doubt Virginia’s destiny for more commonsense solutions to our most pressing challenges — like taxes.
Consensus on this year’s budget is necessary to put more of Virginians hard-earned tax dollars back into their pockets and fund our most important priorities. We can reduce taxes while making record investments in education, law enforcement and behavioral health.
With a $3.6 billion surplus in Virginia’s state budget, we must live in a world of “and,” not “or.” I reject claims that we can either help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money, or fund our top priorities. As evidenced by Virginia’s landmark electric utility reform, we can, and must, do both. I need the General Assembly to find consensus on a budget that reduces taxes and makes these critical investments in key priorities. Virginians deserve a resolution.
Glenn Youngkin is the 74th governor of Virginia. The governor can be reached at press@governor.virginia.gov.