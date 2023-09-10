Let’s break a myth about housing development: Higher density does not promise affordability.

Prices are often higher for units in high-density rental and homeowner communities. High-density residential housing (think townhomes, apartments, condos) is not about affordability — it’s about the wealth created from such developments: more money for the landowner, the developer and the county. The landowner and developer are obvious winners, but the county benefits from more taxes on less land, and more revenue from utility connection fees, monthly water-sewer usage fees, and less system maintenance.

With stand-alone, single-family homes, the same moneymaking is occurring. Small 4,000-square-foot lots approved through zoning cases enable three homes for every one home on a standard 12,000-square-foot lot in Chesterfield County. The landowner, developer and the county benefit — yet the homebuyer is faced with a home costing $350,000 on up. No affordability.

Since none of the homebuilders really want to build affordable homes, they leave young couples and families stuck in high-density rental housing. This is why some feel the American dream is disappearing. More of our grandchildren will not experience a house with a yard in a neighborhood.

The homebuilders say their buyers demand garages and a minimum square footage starting around 1,600 square feet. These two items push housing out of the starter-home range. Typically, a starter home is from 1,000 to 1,600 square feet, most often without a garage.

Is there a demand for starter homes? Look at where many of our young adults are now living — in 600- to 1,200-square-foot apartments without garages and with minimal storage space and no attic. The floors are floating laminate flooring, with just a few windows to get sunlight. No parking close to their door. All for the same price as a mortgage on a starter home.

This is not to say that high-density couldn’t work for young homebuyers. There is such a zoning case before the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors in the Centralia area. The case was originally approved in 2019 for 98 small, narrow lots (5,300 to 6,000 square feet that are 55 feet to 70 feet wide) with starter homes having front porches facing a pedestrian-friendly street with sidewalks and street trees. Parking is to be along the streets and in paved driveways. The homes were designed to be roughly 1,200 to 1,600 square feet. A paved pedestrian trail would also run through the development as an amenity.

The largest homebuilder in America, D.R. Horton, bought the project and now has an amendment to add garages and bonus rooms and change the architecture to remove most of the front porches in order to add the garages. Homes are now proposed to be 1,600 square feet and up. These wider, larger homes with garages and less architectural character on narrow lots will totally change the character of the community. D.R. Horton also wants to install gravel rather than paved trails.

The county does not have to grant the exceptions to lot sizes and setbacks. The zoning ordinance requires that the Board of Supervisors not approve such exceptions if the resulting development will be less beneficial to the future residents than would be approved under current zoning law. The original case met this promise, the amendments requested by D.R. Horton do not.

The county should offer an incentive to homebuilders to serve the starter-home market. For every quality home that a homebuilder offers at $280,000 or less and sells to a first-time homebuyer, I recommend the county waive the $9,400 cash proffer and the water and sewer connection fees. This would result in a $20,000 reduction, bringing the $280,000 down to $260,000 and enabling more young people to enter the housing market. These extra front-end fees drive up the costs of nearby existing homes as well since the appraisal of new homes is not adjusted for these county fees.

The county should not balk at waiving these fees since it is getting more revenue in taxes and monthly utilities. We need to provide homes for schoolteachers, police officers, fire and life safety workers and many other young people who want to own a part of the American dream. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors deferred its final decision on this case until Oct. 25. You can watch the initial public hearing online through the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors website for its Aug. 23 meeting. The bookmark is “Case 23SN0004” at 05:10:04.

From the Archives: Southside Plaza