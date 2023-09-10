The U.S. economy and economies worldwide are out of balance and still adjusting to the effects of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, higher energy prices, persistent inflation and the rapid rise of high-tech global firms. As a result, Germany’s longstanding manufacturing boom has ended, China’s economic growth is headed south and America is registering just pale GDP growth assisted by COVID stimulus spending and large government subsidies designed to make the nation less dependent on fossil fuels and imports from other countries (especially China).

With lots of shaking going on, a presidential campaign is gearing up. President Joe Biden, hoping for four more years, is determined to use the powers of government to redistribute income to his party’s favored interest groups and address what his administration sees as fundamental social problems involving equity, equal opportunity and environmental decay. “Woke” is one of those terms whose definition sometimes depends upon the person using it, but we can apply it to much of his bundle of issues.

Biden’s first three years in office, with political successes and setbacks, have demonstrated this commitment. His administration struggled to cancel student loans, found ways to raise construction workers wages by regulation, pushed for a renters' bill of rights, and even worked to establish regulations to protect workers from laboring in unusually hot weather. Biden has also added new tariffs to those imposed by the Trump administration and set in motion administrative orders for more domestic manufacturing research and development funded by federal agencies.

The loyal opposition seeking to replace Biden, led in polls by former President Donald Trump, appears just as dedicated to avoiding the woke movement entirely.

Some proud to be called nationalists and with shouts of “America First,” they call for closing America’s borders tighter to limit the arrival of customer-friendly goods, services and labor from others parts of the world. Candidate Trump, once again talking like a gatekeeper president, suggests 10% tariffs imposed on all goods and services crossing a U.S. border, this in addition to what’s already on the books. They also seek more traditional Republican reforms like cuts in federal programs and regulation.

In fact, what we may have in the offing is nationalism on stilts. But whether woke or nationalism, the beneficial forces of Adam Smith’s invisible hand can be compromised by government interference in markets, which means sacrificing U.S. economic prosperity. A most recent Tax Foundation study of costs imposed on the U.S. economy indicates “Trump-Biden tariffs will reduce long-run GDP by 0.21%, wages by 0.14%, and employment by 166,000 full-time equivalent jobs.”

Looking ahead, is there a path between the two major political forces affecting the U.S. political economy? Or will the nation succumb to one or the other? Which will it be?

A hint of an answer may be found in an earlier period in the nation’s history: the 1912 presidential election. Democrat Woodrow Wilson, then New Jersey’s governor, was running against former Republican president turned third-party candidate Theodore Roosevelt. This was a time, like now, when new industries were expanding rapidly and the nation’s economy was experiencing growing pains. In familiar ways, there was concern about revamping the nation’s antitrust laws to keep big business in check, how to respond to growing economic competition from abroad, and how to deal with the burgeoning banking industry that operated without meaningful federal coordination. (The federal reserve system was started in December 1913.)

In the face of all this, Roosevelt called for a “New Nationalism,” higher tariffs and regulating large industrial firms as though they were public utilities. In contrast, Wilson unveiled his “New Freedom,” which emphasized lower tariffs, income taxes to replace lost tariff revenue, a new federal central bank, amending antitrust laws, and a federal interstate trade commission, which in 1914 became the Federal Trade Commission.

Wilson argued that American enterprise should be unleashed, but not unregulated. He sought stout guardrails to bring greater consumer protection while, through intense competition in open world markets, forcing U.S. businesses to be more innovative and productive. Wilson won and successfully pushed much of his agenda through Congress. In a time of turmoil, New Freedom trumped New Nationalism.

What about 2024? Is it possible for us again to escape the extremes that might accompany more nationalism or more wokeism? The past offers some hope. Maybe, once again, someone with emerge with a call for a new freedom and increased reliance on free-market capitalism.

Close In November 1967, Arnold Palmer was in Richmond for a quick visit. He attended a brunch and news conference, conducted a golf clinic and participated in an exhibition foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Teamed with Hermitage Country Club pro Mac Main, Palmer lost the exhibition to 17-year-old local amateur Lanny Wadkins and his partner, U.S. and British Amateur champion Bob Dickson. Palmer admittedly paid more attention to entertaining the crowd than to his play. In October 1954, Gen. Omar Bradley (left) was in Richmond to kick off the Richmond Area Community Fund drive. While here, he played golf in a foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion and former Walker Cup standout, was limited to being a spectator after cutting his finger. (The general and the Rev. Holt Souder lost by two strokes to Ed Anderson and Yates’ replacement, Richmond Gray.) General Omar Bradley (left) and Former British Amateur Champion Charlie Yates Yates, Who Cut Left Forefinger, Watched Bradley's Golf Game at CCV Yesterday. In October 1954, national amateur champion Arnold Palmer (center) participated in an exhibition on the James River course at the Country Club of Virginia, finishing with a round of 3-over on the par 70 course. He and fellow standout amateur Billy Joe Patton (right), who nearly won that year’s Masters Tournament, were partners in the exhibition. They are pictured with local golf pro Darrell Napier. In May 1968, the 18th annual Country Club of Virginia Member-Guest golf tournament was held; the winning duo shot 1-under par over three rounds to win by one stroke. The club, founded in 1908, opened its clubhouse in 1910, with the fourth-largest membership (about 1,100) of any country club in the nation. In June 1968, 18-year-old golfer Lanny Wadkins (left) celebrated his Richmond Golf Association Amateur victory over Bill Wood. Lanny Wadkins, 10, at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Lanny Wadkins, holding trophy, returned home wiht the championship award he received for winning the National Pee Wee golf title at Orlando, Fla. He is shown with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wadkins, and 11-year-old brother, Bobby. A 1985 file photo of Arnold Palmer. A 05/16/1970 file photo of Arnold Palmer. Sam Snead in Richmond, June 1973. 06-17-1981 (cutline): Latest R.G.A. champion gets together with some former tourney winners. (from left): Robert Wrenn, Charlie Kent, Earl Howell, Jimmy Morgan and Bill Tomlinson. 06-10-1948 (cutline): Mrs. C.N. Carter is shown as she blasted out of the creek which runs across the eleventh fairway of the Glenwood Country Club course yesterday. Mrs. Carter got a bit wet, but her game wasn't at all. She won her third flight quarter-final match in the city women's golf champsionship from Mrs. Robert Thompson, 6 and 4. 06-12-1969 (cutline): Jim McGuffin chips to 18th green during yesterday's RGA amateur qualifying. 01-13-1962 (cutline): J.G. "Punkie" Lumpkin Jr., Bobby Neal and Paul Barksdale are among those who advanced into the second round of the Richmond Golf Association's amateur championship at Meadowbrook Country Club. Lumpkin and Neal represent the host club. Barksdale is from Glenwood. Neal wone the RGA junior championship two years ago. 06-25-1964 (cutline) Semifinalists in city women's golf play today. Mrs. Glenn Knox, Mrs. Robert Hughes, Miss Jane Mack and Mrs. Wesley Caire (left to right). 05-23-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Howard L. Eller (left) accompanies daughter, Mrs. Gordon P. Street Jr., around course. 06-09-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Hughes Wins, 2 and 1. Mrs. Robert Hughes (left) today captured the Hermitage Country Club women's golf title with a 2 and 1 victory over Mrs. James Dawson (right). Mrs. Hughes led 4 up after 13 with the help of a front nin 38 but Mrs. Dawson rallied to extend the match to the 17th hole. 06-23-1964 (cutline) Mrs. Wes Clair (left), Mrs. Armistead Williams. Both reached championship flight for first time. 06-18-1962 (cutline): Two newcomers to the championship flight of Richmond's women's golf are shown above with medalist. Left to right are Mrs. Benajmin Dennis III of Country Club of Virginia, Mrs. Donald O'Brien, whose qualifying 77 led 104 contestants yesterday, and Mrs. Warren Spear of Richmond Country Club. Qualifying for the championship for the first time, Mrs. Dennis and Mrs. Spear had 84s. 06-27-1972 (cutline): Medalist Mrs. Donald O'Brien, Defender Jane Mack share joke. 05-25-1962 (cutline) Finalists in Women's Southern Golf Championship. 