I read the recent column from my friend and colleague Del. David Reid, “In budget fight, Youngkin chooses politics over Virginia,” April 19, with great interest. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Del. Reid is one of those who have helped to craft the budget adopted by the House of Delegates and supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Del. Reid is right that every choice we make in spending the people’s money should be evaluated against the needs of the commonwealth. That’s common sense, and it’s something that I’m proud to say our Republican majority has done every time we’ve been trusted with control of the People’s House.
That being said, government is unique in that, given the opportunity, there is no amount of money that it could not spend. There’s an old saying that no matter how much money one makes, everyone always needs “just a little bit more.” Government is the same way, except that “just a little bit more” is always “lots and lots more.”
People are also reading…
- 4 VCU students arrested protesting second anti-abortion event
- KavaClub, Richmond's first kava bar, to offer psychoactive plant drinks
- Youngkin says he won't embark on presidential campaign 'this year'
- Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' to DJ in Richmond
- Meet the 2023 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Manchester's Mia Woolfolk
- VA Education Association: Youngkin administration misappropriating lab school money
- Kevin Hart adds Richmond stop in June
- John Hinckley Jr. will not be playing a concert at Bandito's Burrito Lounge
- Dems ask AG if Youngkin, diversity director are in violation of state code
- The first Wawa in North Carolina will open on the Outer Banks
- $27 million Chesterfield County factory expansion announced
- VCU hoops notes: John Marshall coach praises local trio. Plus roster updates, Reid watch, Foster decommits, new offer
- Road rage shooting wounds man in Chesterfield
- 2 students shot near George Wythe High School
- New details about prominent Charlottesville-area woman charged with child sexual abuse
Our economy has generated $3.6 billion in added revenue, and our House team, including Del. Reid, voted to make key investments. He is correct that budgeting comes down to choices, and the House of Delegates made choices that will benefit every Virginian in every corner of our commonwealth, from Gate City to Alexandria and from Virginia Beach to Winchester.
For example, our K-12 schools will see close to an additional $142 million in the first fiscal year and $371 million in the second, above the additional $1 billion allocated in the two-year budget. Teacher pay increases will go up to 7% in fiscal year 2024, and the budget includes nearly $31 million to hire additional reading specialists, and an additional $7 million to hire more math specialists.
On the public safety front, the budget includes $30 million for the Bold Blue Line initiative to recruit and maintain law enforcement officers, and fight to keep our neighborhoods safe. An additional $20 million is set aside for Operation Ceasefire, and $8 million more to help schools put more resource officers in schools.
Our budget also addressed some of the most immediate challenges facing our communities. Schools in Newport News will get a grant of $1.5 million to help deal with immediate security needs, and school-based mental health services get an additional $15 million.
State employees get a 2% raise, taking last year’s raises up to 5% to 7%, while critical sections of Interstates 64 and 81 get $150 million each to expand them to three lanes in each direction, making them safer and less prone to traffic backups.
On top of all this, Virginians will receive billions of dollars in tax relief to position the commonwealth to be competitive in the long term. By cutting the personal income tax rate, doubling the standard deduction and creating lower taxes for small businesses, we can make life a little easier for hardworking families.
These cuts will make Virginia more competitive in the global economy, making it more likely that our commonwealth’s economy will attract more high-paying jobs and more investment. When the commonwealth is running a multibillion dollar surplus, it’s clear that Virginians are being overtaxed.
The House budget makes reasonable and prudent choices on how best to invest the people’s money, and the best way to ensure that our commonwealth remains safe, strong and prosperous. It’s a budget plan so good, even my friend and colleague Del. Reid voted for it.
Delegate Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, serves as the House majority whip. You can reach him at delmwebert@house.virginia.gov.
Tags
- State
- Politics
- Law
- Legislation
- Institutions
- Sports
- The Economy
- Armed Forces
- Medicine
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Business
- Trade
- Finance
- Revenue Services
- Bureaucratic Terminology
- Job Market
- Banking
- Public Financing
- Social Science
- Sociology
- Film Industry
- Transportation
- Trains
- Industry
- Petrochemistry
- Ecology
- Chemistry
- Petrochemicals