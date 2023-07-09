Last month’s ruling by the Southern Baptist Convention affirming the exclusion of churches led by female pastors, while disappointing, is not surprising. The debate over the authority that women can hold in the church is a tale as old as time, and as a female pastor, it makes me even more weary than the drive home from a weeklong youth retreat.

Frankly, I’d be more interested in the deliberations if the actual needs of people weren’t so immediate and serious. Maybe the reason you don’t hear much from female pastors is because they’re too busy being pastors.

In the first week after my ordination in 2015, I drove to a nearby cemetery, wondering if I was supposed to park in the special clergy space. I was officiating my first funeral, engrossed by wanting to get it all right, bringing the right words of comfort, saying the words that men and women have said for generations before me: The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not be in want. It felt like a sweet mercy to have my first funeral with a loving, intact family laying their grandmother to rest.

In the years that followed, I would stand next to women like Michelle, who lost her teenage son to an overdose; Sarah, who lost her infant to SIDS; Jackie, who lost her husband in a car accident. I would stand quietly next to people in all the deepest places of transition of a human life. Next to graves. Next to hospital beds. Next to couples saying their vows. I would hold babies in my arms to baptize, hold hands in the emergency room, grab a shoulder before walking down the aisle to a wedding ceremony, hold out bread and wine to offer life.

I do what women are often beautifully gifted to do: I explain the Scripture. I go in crisis. I offer wisdom. I lead. But it was not what I set out to do. I was raised to believe that I could do and be anything, but that mandate stopped at the church doors. Growing up, we moved around a lot and went to various churches. In all of those different spaces, I never once heard a woman preach, or even lead a congregation in prayer. Women made announcements. Women sang special songs. Women taught children. But women never prophesied, or organized, or comforted the congregation.

To no one’s surprise, I didn’t want to be a pastor. I wanted to be a Supreme Court justice. And honestly, it felt more likely that I would be in the highest court of the land than preach a sermon on a Sunday morning. There was nothing I wanted to do less than fight my way into a position of authority. But while volunteering as a youth leader in my little church, I found myself coming alive as I planned Bible lessons. I was preparing for graduate school in another field, and yet nothing felt more right than when I was leading and teaching.

In my first year, I met Darcy, who had a sister named Elizabeth with a rare, terminal genetic disease. I was barely an adult myself, trying to find words of comfort and truth for a middle schooler who was asking the deepest questions we all have: If there is a God, why does he allow pain and suffering?

I was with Darcy the day her sister died. I didn’t know a lot, but I knew enough to be quiet. To hold her hand. To desperately ask God to be close, to allow her to find a place in a family whose life had revolved around sickness and death for so long. One year later, the family called me to ask if I would come lead a time of celebration and remembrance at their Elizabeth’s graveside. I recall asking the family if they wanted me to call the “real” pastors of our church. But they wanted me. It was November, it was cold, and I read from Psalm 139: All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. In the pain of the moment, my faith was telling me God knew the days of Elizabeth’s life, and he knew the days of Darcy’s life. We released balloons and told stories of Elizabeth. I stood next to Darcy. We got ice cream. And He knew my days, too.

I wrestled with my calling for years. “God, if you wanted me to be a pastor, why didn’t you make me a man?” I didn’t want to be an icon, or a trailblazer, or a symbol of some argument that started way before me and, honestly, will continue well beyond the time I am laid to rest. I thought my first funeral was after I was ordained, but it turns out, I’d been pastoring for much longer than that.

Pastoring is not something I wanted to choose — but I couldn’t not lead. I couldn’t not show up with spiritual authority in the spaces I found myself, because that’s how I was made. And so by the grace of God, and the sacrificial leadership of men willing to open the door for me, by a congregation willing to evolve and accept me, and with so many tears and much more drama than I expected, I became a pastor. Fifteen years after I took my first seminary class, 13 years after my first impromptu graveside service, I took my vows of ordination.

And for those who might wonder: I don’t have to do biblical gymnastics to get to this point of view. I’ve been taught to interpret the whole of Scripture, to ask the question of God’s intent from Genesis to Revelation. I read that it was God’s holy design for men and women to lead together (Genesis 1:28). Skip ahead a few books, and I find Deborah, who led all of Israel (Judges 4). I need only look to Jesus, who consistently invited women to the table, who made it clear to everyone about the needs of the world: “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord, therefore, to send workers into his harvest” (Luke 10:2). If the workers are so few, it’s a strange strategy to exclude more than half of the church.

Now, my little corner of the church world looks a little different than it did 20 years ago. I’m one of a handful of women ordained as a teaching elder in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. I have a seat at the table. Not every male pastor in the room agrees with my authority, but we have all taken vows to mutually submit to each other and respect one another, in the way of love. And so we sit together and pray together; we take communion together; we hold the tension together. We have such a long way to go, but I am glad I now live in a world where my daughter has seen a woman preach, lead and pray — even if it is her own mom.

It is still easy to question this calling. It is still wearisome to have this conversation. But between this argument and my vulnerable heart, I hold these words of Jesus: “By their fruit you will recognize them.” The measure of a pastor isn’t in their gender. It’s in the way you felt when they counseled you in your marriage. It’s in the way they prayed over you when you were troubled. It’s in the way they live as spouses and parents and friends. Maybe we need to care less about the gender of our spiritual leaders and a little more about the fruit of their leadership.

So for the women leading and the men who support them, it’s apt to end with the words that the leader, the prophet, the judge Deborah herself wrote, after leading Israel to victory over King Sisera: March on, my soul; be strong!

