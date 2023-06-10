A week ago, my wife and I stood in a security line waiting to enter Altria Theater to see the musical “Hadestown.” I watched as dozens of people ahead of me, eyes glazed over from boredom and submission, shuffled toward the inevitable bottleneck of our public lives. I heard the repeated calls from staff to “remove your keys from your pockets and bags.” I saw confiscated packs of peanuts and discarded bottles of water. I felt the tension in the air rise as one patron held up the line out of either confusion or defiance, it was hard to tell. I thought to myself, “We have surrendered. Americans have willingly given up the freedom to come and go as we choose from places like this. Does this ritual of indignity really make us feel more secure? Does it actually make us more secure?”

Less than a week later, as attendees of the Huguenot High School graduation exited that same theater, someone opened fire on the sidewalk near Monroe Park. A graduate and his stepfather were killed. Five others were shot. A 9-year-old was struck by a car as she fled. Many more suffered other injuries. Many will heal. None will ever be the same.

I heard the police chief say, “This should have been a safe space.” I heard the mayor say, “Is nothing sacred anymore?” And later, “This must be the time that we put down guns and lift up our hearts.” I heard the school superintendent say, “I’m tired of seeing people get shot. … Our families can’t take it anymore.” And later, “This just needs to stop. I’m tired of the vigils, the well-meaning thoughts and prayers, and the hand-wringing. We need action. We need fewer guns on the streets. … Can’t we agree that we all love our children and we need to do better by them?”

Yes, I agree. The solutions to gun violence are many and varied. I will be the first to admit that I am no expert. I don’t know all the answers. But I am a parent and a citizen. And I do know this: We have neither safety nor freedom because of the hand-wringing. We need action. We need fewer guns on the streets. We need to do better by our children. They deserve a country that is both safe and free. They deserve parents who have not silently surrendered.

So, to those who claim the mantle of “freedom” who stand against reform, I can only say this: Look at how we live. We line up and empty our pockets, yet we suffer through vigils and “thoughts and prayers.” We still have 279 mass shootings only 158 days into the year. You are not freedom fighters. You are hostage takers. You have stolen both the safety and the freedom of our public spaces. It is long past time that we reclaim it. I hope you will put down your guns, lift up your hearts, and join us.

To those, like me, who have stood by silently for far too long: We must re-appropriate the concepts of freedom, dignity and security that have been distorted by those who resist even modest action. The anti-reform movement is well-organized and well-funded. But the words I heard sung out in the Altria Theater that night keep ringing in my head: “I believe that we are many. I believe that they are few. And it isn’t for the few to tell the many what is true.”

They only win if we stay silent. We must elect leaders who will fight for reform, advocate for those in office who already do, and demonstrate our support loudly and often. We need to do better by our children. I’ve got eight years until my first child’s graduation. It’s time for me to get to work. How about you?

GALLERY: Mass shooting after Richmond graduation ceremony