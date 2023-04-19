The budget is about priorities and a vision for Virginia’s future. The administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republicans who follow his lead have prioritized political implications over the needs of Virginians.

Everything we do in the budget should be evaluated against funding existing priorities or investing in Virginia’s people and its economy to ensure Virginians have a bright and prosperous future. Because of the strong and diversified economy put in place by the Democratic governors who preceded Gov. Youngkin, Virginia was able to make significant tax cuts last year and still generate a $3.6 billion surplus. There have been no tax increases, no loss of jobs or any loss of businesses due to high taxes. The additional revenue is simply available because Gov. Youngkin was gifted a strong and growing economy.

Companies are choosing to relocate to Virginia because of our existing tax structure, and our investments in transportation, broadband, health care and workforce development. The few who have chosen not to locate a new factory in Virginia have done so primarily because of our lack of investment in business-ready sites. Or, in the case of Ford Motor Co. — maker of the iconic Ford-150 and the Ford Mustang — Gov. Youngkin withdrew our state from final consideration, costing Virginians 2,500 jobs and $3.5 billion in investment, because of a false narrative that the Ford battery plant project “would serve as a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve heard the governor exclaim that we have extra, excess money. He and his administration make these statements with the viewpoint of either: A, the people don’t know what they don’t know; B, we’ve ignored decades of unmet needs, so why fix them now?; C, what will play well in New Hampshire or Iowa?; or, most likely, D, all of the above.

Governor, I ask you, how can we have “extra” funds when we need $25 billion to repair, renovate or replace more than 1,000 rural and urban schools across the commonwealth? Or when there’s a $7 billion gap in SMART Scale transportation funding? How can we have a “surplus” when local teachers, law enforcement, firefighters and correctional officers are still not paid at a national or regional average, or when the state’s educational Standards of Quality (SOQ) have been ignored and underfunded for decades? How can there possibly be funds in “excess” when we don’t provide adequate health care for at-risk families or children, when some children can’t get a free lunch, or when we don’t provide sufficient reimbursement for elderly at-home care?

These are all priorities that are important to families across the commonwealth, and the solutions to these problems should be the focus of the ongoing budget discussions. But it’s much more compelling if you’re running for president to say, “I cut taxes by $1 billion” as opposed to “for the first time ever, I fully funded the Board of Education SOQ recommendations.” No one in New Hampshire, Iowa, or any other Republican primary state knows what an SOQ is!

We all know there are finite resources, which means there is a finite amount of revenue. But Virginia has proved that it is possible to be one of the lowest-tax states in the nation and still have a strong, diversified economy that can generate more revenue than originally budgeted.

When that happens, as an elected leader do you choose to make a people-focused, beneficial policy decision or a political decision? Do you address some of the unmet needs so you can continue to educate and grow your workforce; provide care for the sick, the elderly and the less fortunate; pay hardworking civil servants at a rate that allows them to live in the communities where they work? Or do you do what has been done by this administration and propose a $1 billion tax cut for businesses and wealthy individuals so you can have a better TV ad in a Republican primary state?

These are the choices of leadership — to make self-promoting political decisions or policy decisions that are in the best interest of the people you were elected to govern.

The current budget deadlock is a choice between the governor’s political budget, which is being carried in the Republican-led House of Delegates, or the people- and Virginia-focused budget from the Democratic-led state Senate. The choice for voters is clear: Do you want your money to help your neighbors and other regions around the commonwealth? Or do you want your budget to be a political prop in New Hampshire or Iowa?

It’s all about choices.

