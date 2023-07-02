With nearly 371,000 residents and counting, Chesterfield County is the most populous locality in central Virginia, and sustainability is paramount to our future, our economy and our quality of life.

The recent wildfire smoke that descended on our region from fires raging all the way in Canada should be a reminder to us all that climate change is real, that it affects us all and that we all have a role to play in finding solutions to this crisis.

Here at the local level, that means taking steps to seize every opportunity to secure a more sustainable future for our residents — taking steps to cut pollution, secure a clean energy transition and protect clean air and clean water for all of our residents.

Thanks to a number of federal policies, funding for infrastructure, clean energy and sustainable transportation is flowing to localities and school divisions across Virginia.

In 2021, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to tackle a range of issues, including legacy pollution problems, access to safe water, and the need to modernize public transit, internet service and power grids. In 2022, Congress created more opportunities for progress with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which invests $370 billion — the most of any nation to date — to address climate change and forge a path for advancements in manufacturing, innovation and clean energy technology, prioritizing benefits to historically disadvantaged communities.

Some of these investments are already yielding results for the 64,000 students who attend one of our 67 public schools. In 2021, Chesterfield County Public Schools became the first school division in metro Richmond to take steps toward electrification when we added two electric school buses to our transportation fleet. Since then, other nearby divisions have been able to add electric buses with the help of other federal programs.

Replacing diesel buses protects our kids and school staff who suffer from asthma and other chronic conditions, and benefits the entire community, because putting one electric school bus on the road for one year can cut as much as 13.4 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to eliminating harmful diesel emissions, which contain hazards such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, electric school buses save taxpayers money with lower maintenance costs, which allows school divisions to budget more effectively with predictable fuel prices, and help with grid resilience, as the buses can be used to feed power back into the grid at peak times.

Transportation accounts for more than half of Virginia’s total carbon emissions and nearly 30% of our nation’s total emissions — making it the largest contributor by far to climate change. This makes transportation electrification one of the best ways to reach the country’s pollution reduction goals. While the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will play a part, it is one of a suite of tools aimed at helping school divisions and localities do their part to combat the climate crisis.

Schools are one of the largest energy consumers in the public sector. By offering school divisions the opportunity to pursue tax credits for renewable energy installations and investments in renewable energy, the Inflation Reduction Act can help lower costs in the long run while cutting demand.

The act also includes direct funding for on-site pollution reductions at school divisions, which can improve air quality for students and faculty, as well as funding for solar-ready school construction to replace Chesterfield’s aging schools with self-sustaining facilities.

While we can and must take advantage of the programs we’re able to access under the Inflation Reduction Act as a school division and locality, many of the full investments in the Inflation Reduction Act must first flow to states before they can be implemented at the local level.

This will require the Youngkin administration — which has so far been hostile to our state’s clean energy and climate action policies — to put partisan politics aside to seize opportunities to implement federal funding to improve Virginians’ lives, lower the cost of energy and cut harmful pollution.

As municipal-level leaders, we are close to our constituents, and we owe it to them to do everything we can to improve our community. We also owe it to them to seize this moment and bring resources into our community that will cut pollution and secure a better tomorrow for everyone who calls Chesterfield home.

