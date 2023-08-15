In rural Virginia, there exists a silent struggle over land, energy and local politics that is escalating into what may now be a crescendo. Like our neighboring states, the commonwealth is experiencing a substantial increase in solar energy development spurred on by technological advancements, competitive costs and a hunger for clean electrons to power our homes and businesses. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Energy Plan calls for more energy to be produced in Virginia as a way to keep costs low as demand skyrockets.

County governments are at the forefront of this market pressure given their crucial role in setting local zoning laws and granting local permits to landowners and developers who want to build solar energy projects. These energy investments are presenting big decisions to local county leaders – decisions unlike those that supervisors tended to make even five years ago.

Last year, supervisors in Charlotte County, home to just 11,500 residents, approved nearly $1 billion in solar energy investments with vocal support from the public. Although Charlotte may be the exception rather than the rule, these dollars – plus the millions in annual local tax revenue, of which constituents will be the beneficiaries – will remake the local economy as these solar projects are installed and operated for years to come. Rarely does a county have the opportunity to grow tax revenue 10 or 20 times over on a given parcel of land. Nearby counties such as Halifax and Pittsylvania have smartly advanced their local budgets and economies with solar projects that, when well-sited, are low-impact land uses that can be hidden from view.

Not every county enjoys the circumstances to allow for large-scale clean energy development, but every locality should allow for landowners to profit, clean energy to be produced and residents to prosper with solar proposals.

However, last month, a troubling number of counties took the step to ban or harshly limit solar energy development. Mecklenburg and Henry counties instituted county acreage caps on solar. Lunenburg and Clarke counties issued decisions to prevent applications for solar projects indefinitely. Nottoway County, after years of inaction and petty politics, adopted a policy to prevent solar energy development in excess of what the county consumes. This means that Nottoway will never export clean energy to attract business development, but will instead rely on its neighbors for electricity. All of this occurred in the span of two weeks in July.

These counties join others, such as Caroline, Page and Southampton counties, that have previously banned or prohibitively restricted landowners and developers from proposing clean energy investments, largely rooted in fearmongering and disinformation. This trend must not continue. Something has to give.

We must tread carefully and learn from other states' experiences. Some states have sidestepped local decision-making power for clean energy development, instead making energy permitting a state power and responsibility. At Energy Right, we believe that small government with maximum local control is always the best-case scenario. We also believe in landowners’ rights to profit from their land and that Virginia business owners should have every opportunity to prosper from new energy investments.

Solar energy investments are good for rural Virginia, but these investments are increasingly outlawed. For Virginia’s economy to grow, we need more energy to power it, and this notion is the backbone of Gov. Youngkin’s Energy Plan. We must move closer to energy independence as a commonwealth.

At minimum, clean energy proposals deserve thoughtful consideration by locals. Moratoriums and restrictions that regulate projects to death hurt all Virginians and drive up the cost of energy for our families and businesses. These misguided restrictions must not stand. Rather, we must work together with communities, thoughtful developers, leaders and local businesses to unleash the full potential of clean energy projects. Will we go the way of Illinois, Maryland or Ohio and move to preempt local authority? Or will Virginia be more like Texas, Florida and Georgia, states that have us beat in putting solar energy on the grid with a healthy respect for local authority? The choice is ours, but it requires us all to work together.

Close 06-26-1949 (cutline): Migratory workers on the Eastern Shore sack potatoes after they are turned up by a mechanical differ. Fast workers fill 125 hundred-pound bags in six hours. 10-07-1954 (cutline): Virginia farm woman. 05-29-1952: Area farmer uses motorized conveyor to move hay into barn. 02-15-1951 (cutline): Henrico poultryman experiments with infra-red brooder lights. L.C. 