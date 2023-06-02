Last month marked the 65th anniversary of the Virginia State Board of Elections directing local voter registrars to enforce the commonwealth’s “blank sheet” voter application law, a white supremacist tool for suppressing the Black vote in the late 1950s, and the 99th anniversary of the birth of Evelyn Thomas Butts, a grassroots voting-rights champion whose efforts were ignited by the blank sheet law in 1958. Her leadership helped overthrow Virginia’s Jim Crow poll tax and build Norfolk’s African American communities into a powerful voting bloc with reverberations that have continued into the 21st century.

Butts, who died in 1993, has left a legacy of grassroots leadership that can inspire us in our struggles against today’s voter suppression schemes, such as new laws restricting voting access and policies that intimidate voters and election officials. She showed that consistent and persistent grassroots engagement was as necessary to advance and preserve voting rights as lawsuits and legislation. For Butts, voting became the cornerstone for all other issues; all other “rights rest with the right to vote.”

Butts had an earthy straightforwardness and unrefined authenticity. Neighbors knew she lived in a small house, where she reared three children while being the primary caregiver for her husband, Charlie, a disabled World War II veteran.

Butts did not conform to the media portrayal of Black female leaders, who were presented as sweet and demure, quiet and gentle. Many African American female civil rights leaders were not given serious attention if they were too outspoken, too outraged, too angry, too overweight — or too scholarly.

Yes, Butts complained loudly and incessantly, and she was billowy. But she did not seek the spotlight nor tell neighbors to do things she wouldn’t do. She put herself on the front line working for solutions.

Many unsung nontraditional civil rights leaders were undaunted in their faith in democracy and their quests for meaningful inclusion. They built bridges in every direction — horizontally with other communities, vertically through political hierarchies, and across generations. They created and persisted in endeavors to continually inform, motivate and mobilize their communities.

Butts perfected a knack for combining neighborliness with activism as she turned herself into a natural bridge between her community and local and state governments, formal civil rights organizations and other neighborhoods. Her bridge-leadership techniques included inviting neighborhood women to her kitchen to discuss news and information about the Civil Rights Movement or local politics, to share cooking, child-rearing and other homemaking tips.

Butts’ techniques for mobilizing voters emphasized door-to-door visits and telephone calls. She coordinated car rides for Election Day and even walked neighborhood streets with a bullhorn to remind neighbors to vote. Today, it’s called “relational organizing.”

She led groups of Black women to tour the General Assembly, where they would learn about the legislative process and meet and lobby state legislators. In 1958, the General Assembly passed the blank sheet law to help segregationists cling to political power and thwart the growing success of Black voter-registration campaigns. The legislation gave white supremacists another tool in their “massive resistance” to court-ordered desegregation of public schools.

The law required every voter applicant to fill out a “blank sheet” registration form — a form that wasn’t a form, but a blank piece of paper. There were no questions on the “form,” but applicants had to handwrite the answers in the correct order in the presence of a voter registrar, and do so without looking at notes or asking anyone for help, including a registrar.

Butts taught applicants to correctly fill out the blank sheets from memory. Activists across Virginia conducted similar tutoring sessions, and the voter-suppression scheme backfired. Black voter-registration continued to rise, but blank sheets confused and frustrated many unprepared white Virginians.

By 1962, the General Assembly and Gov. Albertis S. Harrison were forced to rescind the law. However, they could not rescind the voting-rights crusade they had sparked in Evelyn Butts.

Butts and the Women of Virginia’s Third Force expanded their voting-rights work. They raised money to help poor people pay poll taxes and conducted countless successful voter-registration, voter-education and voter-turnout drives, mobilizing thousands of Black Norfolk residents to vote for the first time and to keep on voting.

In 1963, Butts launched a lawsuit that eventually toppled Virginia’s poll tax for state and local elections with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Harper v. Virginia State Board of Elections ruling in 1966.

Yes, the big Civil Rights Movement needed nationally charismatic leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and brilliant lawyers like Thurgood Marshall. But ground-game triumphs were essential — and still are. That’s why we should encourage and value nontraditional grassroots mobilizers, communicators and problem-solvers the likes of Evelyn T. Butts. Protecting our voting rights depends on this.

Close 05-31-1971 (cutline): Voting Machines destined for Henrico Polling booths are unloaded. 10-29-1964 (cutline): Getting ready for election. 11-03-1989 (cutline): Youth Poll--Students at Ratcliffe Elementary School in Henrico County lined up to take part in a mock election yesterday. A school official monitored polling, which was done on school computers. The real election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is Tuesday. 11-02-1971: Walter C. Lewis, precinct worker explains procedure of voting machine to Raymond L. Redd. 11-06-1973 (cutline): Voters received lapel pins after making their choices at the ballot box. Pins were distributed at city precincts by the Richmond Jaycees. 12-16-1952 (cutline): They decide on Eisenhower--Presidental electors cast Virginia's 12 votes for General Eisenhower. 03-08-1988: Voting booth at City Hall precinct during presidental primary. 11-03-1948 (cutline): A long night of waiting--A crowd (above) hears announcer read election results at a Republican party last night at the Hotel John Marshall after Truman had started to forge ahead in early returns. Score board totals indicate the Virginia trend. 10-02-1969 (cutline): Billie Holloman spots a 'help wanted' sign in a pharmacy here today. The notice responds to yesterday's announcement by a group of ex-Democrats. 09-14-1971 (cutline): Voting Activity Slow Here-- There wasn't a great deal of voting activity reported in the Richmond area during the early hours of today's Democratic primary elections. Officials at voting precinct 73, located at Dick Strauss Ford on Belt Boulevard, were on duty early in the morning awaiting the voter turnout. Mrs. Frances Shaw, an election official there, reported it was 10:35 a.m. before the first voter arrived to cast a ballot. 11-05-1980 (cutline): Jubilant merrymaker holds aloft words Republicans wanted to see. GOP supporters celebrated at party at Hotel John Marshall. 08-03-1949: Mr. John Thomas Martin casts his ballot. 11-07-1972 (cutline): Voters prepare to cast their ballots at city precinct 10 in fire house at 28th and 'Q' Streets. From the Archives: Voting in Richmond Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here. 05-31-1971 (cutline): Voting Machines destined for Henrico Polling booths are unloaded. 10-29-1964 (cutline): Getting ready for election. 11-03-1989 (cutline): Youth Poll--Students at Ratcliffe Elementary School in Henrico County lined up to take part in a mock election yesterday. A school official monitored polling, which was done on school computers. The real election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is Tuesday. 11-02-1971: Walter C. Lewis, precinct worker explains procedure of voting machine to Raymond L. Redd. 11-06-1973 (cutline): Voters received lapel pins after making their choices at the ballot box. Pins were distributed at city precincts by the Richmond Jaycees. 12-16-1952 (cutline): They decide on Eisenhower--Presidental electors cast Virginia's 12 votes for General Eisenhower. 03-08-1988: Voting booth at City Hall precinct during presidental primary. 11-03-1948 (cutline): A long night of waiting--A crowd (above) hears announcer read election results at a Republican party last night at the Hotel John Marshall after Truman had started to forge ahead in early returns. Score board totals indicate the Virginia trend. 10-02-1969 (cutline): Billie Holloman spots a 'help wanted' sign in a pharmacy here today. The notice responds to yesterday's announcement by a group of ex-Democrats. 09-14-1971 (cutline): Voting Activity Slow Here-- There wasn't a great deal of voting activity reported in the Richmond area during the early hours of today's Democratic primary elections. Officials at voting precinct 73, located at Dick Strauss Ford on Belt Boulevard, were on duty early in the morning awaiting the voter turnout. Mrs. Frances Shaw, an election official there, reported it was 10:35 a.m. before the first voter arrived to cast a ballot. 11-05-1980 (cutline): Jubilant merrymaker holds aloft words Republicans wanted to see. GOP supporters celebrated at party at Hotel John Marshall. 08-03-1949: Mr. John Thomas Martin casts his ballot. 11-07-1972 (cutline): Voters prepare to cast their ballots at city precinct 10 in fire house at 28th and 'Q' Streets.