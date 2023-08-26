August marks National Breastfeeding Month. This year’s National Breastfeeding Month theme is “This Is Our Why,” highlighting why breastfeeding is so important.

We know from research that breastfeeding benefits moms and babies in numerous ways. Breast milk contains mom’s antibodies, so breastfed babies are protected from many illnesses while the baby’s immune system develops and matures. Mother and baby skin-to-skin contact promotes bonding and milk production. These are just a few of the reasons why Gov. Glenn Youngkin has recognized August 2023 as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in the commonwealth.

Breastfed infants also have lower risk of asthma, obesity, diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Breastfeeding benefits to mom include lowering the risk of developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, cardiovascular disease and post-partum depression.

For those reasons and more, breastfeeding is a recognized strategy both nationally and locally to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities. Healthy People 2030, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, includes goals to increase the proportion of infants who are breastfed exclusively and to increase the duration of breastfeeding. Virginia families start off strong with breastfeeding — 63% of newborns who start breastfeeding continue for six months, which is higher than the national average.

Having a community that rallies around breastfeeding makes a huge difference. The early initiation of breastfeeding is critical to success, which is why the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is so important. The initiative recognizes facilities that implement the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. A number of Virginia hospitals have received the designation, and I encourage more to pursue this voluntary but important standard.

Together, we can continue to improve health outcomes by normalizing breastfeeding and creating breastfeeding-friendly environments. In Virginia, the right to breastfeed in public is enshrined in the Code of Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health encourages Virginians with questions or concerns to contact us at vabreastfeeds@vdh.virginia.gov.

Additionally, the Virginia Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers with five or more employees to make “reasonable accommodations” to support workers who are pregnant or who are breastfeeding. Examples of such accommodations include break time and a private location to express milk or a temporary shift to light-duty assignment. A national “reasonable accommodations” law went in effect in June. Questions about the Virginia law should be directed to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. Questions about the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act law should be directed to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Across Virginia, women enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) have access to nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, and breast pumps and supplies. WIC offers breastfeeding classes and counseling at local health departments, covering such topics as infant feeding cues and newborn behavior. To find your local health department, visit our website at Local Health Districts — Virginia Department of Health.

There is a lot more we can do as a community to encourage breastfeeding and to support breastfeeding moms. Some women may have difficulty breastfeeding, and not all women who want to breastfeed will be able to do so. We want to make sure all women have the information and support for their circumstances. For additional resources on breastfeeding, visit vdh.virginia.gov/breastfeeding. At the Virginia Department of Health, we are committed to spreading the word on the benefits of breastfeeding and providing education and support.

I salute all the “breastfeeding champions” — people who promote, support and protect breastfeeding and its very important role in maternal and child health. As a public health official, physician and mother, I support breastfeeding for the many benefits to Virginia’s families and communities. This is my “why.” What is yours?

