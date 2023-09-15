Virginians are witnessing stunning declines in osprey chick survival, reduced striped bass stocks, and damage to seagrass beds in the Chesapeake Bay. I’ve lived on its waterways for most of my life and have seen firsthand this downward trend in the health of the bay.

It’s past time that the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality take notice.

That’s why I, alongside retired conservationist Andy Cortez, recently made formal requests to the state agencies to protect the bay and its wildlife.

I had never crossed paths with Andy until we met through a Facebook group ("Menhaden - Little Fish, Big Deal!”) and started communicating about concerns related to overfishing of menhaden in the bay. Menhaden are small, oily fish that serve as the base of the bay’s marine food web. Species ranging from osprey to redfish to bottlenose dolphins rely on them. But a single foreign-owned company, Omega Protein, removes more than 100 million pounds of menhaden from the bay every year, reducing them in factories into fish meal, fish oil, pet food and other products.

Andy and I discussed how as citizens we might address the problem, and research ultimately led us to a state petitioning process. Each of us raised specific concerns, but our opposition is united in the same serious issue: damage caused to the Chesapeake by the industrial menhaden fishery.

My request to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) called for regulation of the nets used by the industrial menhaden fishery in specific areas of the bay. The fishery currently utilizes quarter-mile-long purse seine nets at depths of 50 feet to 60 feet, whether operating in the open Atlantic or in shallow areas of the bay. When used in waters shallower than the nets can extend, they ravage seagrass habitats while preventing the escape of larger fish that feed on menhaden.

Dragging nets along the bottom also increases the risk of them tearing, which leads to “spills” where thousands of dead fish float away and are wasted, ultimately ending up on our beaches. Many of us are aware of major fish spills on the Eastern Shore last year, such as at Silver Beach and Kiptopeke State Park.

It’s a simple fix. The VMRC should implement sensible regulations regarding the allowable depth of industrial net usage in shallow waters to meet existing purse seine net design and prevent contact with the seabed.

After the menhaden are caught using the nets described above, the fish are compressed into a tight ball, squeezing liquid from them and expelling waste as the fish die. The mass of dying fish is then suctioned onto the ship via a vacuum pump where the fish and polluted water are separated. The fish go into the hold for profit, and the pollution goes right back into the bay.

Everyone knows that fish emulsion is an excellent fertilizer, but the bay already has too much nitrogen and phosphorus. This is where Andy’s petition calls on the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to regulate this pollutant discharge under existing state and federal laws. Billions of dollars and 40 years of effort have been focused on improving water quality in the bay. Despite these efforts, attainment goals set for 2025 likely will not be met. Andy’s water quality-oriented request is one other means of helping to address this.

Efforts to limit the menhaden fishery’s impacts have previously been brought forth by organizations such as the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and the Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association, which work together with other regional and national groups to protect bay menhaden populations and the fish and wildlife they support. This same coalition is supporting us now.

Thus far, industry pushback and political influence have prevented the implementation of serious measures to protect the bay and its menhaden. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have an opportunity to do what a string of past and current Virginia politicians have failed to do: Act now on behalf of the Chesapeake Bay, before it’s too late.

Close In March 1963, the roiling waters of the James River surrounded a dwelling on Sharp's Island near the 14th Street bridge. While the rain-swollen river didn’t crest as high as originally feared, it did reach more than 4 feet above flood stage at Westham and about 5 feet above flood stage at the City Locks. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Stepping out for a stroll, by boat, from home on Sharp's Island, west of Mayo Island on the James River. 02-25-1953: J.F. Hastings and family member inside home on Sharp's Island. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Approaching the front of the island house. 02-25-1953: J.F. Hastings stands by residence on Sharp's Island in the James River. 02-25-1953 (cutline): J.F. Hastings and support rod for his porch. 02-24-1953 (cutline): River, Stay 'Way from my Door. The James River, swollen by rains upstream, edges up on Sharp's Island, west of Mayo Island. The rive was due to crest at 12 feet here this afternoon. More rain is forecast for tonight and tomorrow. 07-14-1950: Sharp's Island in the James. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Room with a view of the river from Sharp's Island. The fate of the Sharp's Island house. From the Archives: Sharp's Island in the James River and its residents Sharp’s Island in the James River, is part of a unique archipelago of islands adjacent to Mayo and Vauxhall islands close to the 14th Street Bridge. The area marks the convergence of a fall zone and tidewater sections of the James River. Historically, a variety of activities have taken place on the islands, including commercial fishing operations during spring shad season and granite quarrying for construction of bridges and retaining walls. In the 1950s, the islands had residents as well. The house survived on the island for 75 years. It was purchased in 1970 by Richmond architect Henry Tenser Jr. for about $1,500. After the house was damaged beyond repair by flooding, Tenser decided to burn the house down instead of deal with the undertaking of demolishing it. With three matches, a can of kerosene and permission from the Richmond Fire Bureau, the house on Sharp's Island, built around 1895, washed away in ashes. In March 1963, the roiling waters of the James River surrounded a dwelling on Sharp's Island near the 14th Street bridge. While the rain-swollen river didn’t crest as high as originally feared, it did reach more than 4 feet above flood stage at Westham and about 5 feet above flood stage at the City Locks. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Stepping out for a stroll, by boat, from home on Sharp's Island, west of Mayo Island on the James River. 02-25-1953: J.F. Hastings and family member inside home on Sharp's Island. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Approaching the front of the island house. 02-25-1953: J.F. Hastings stands by residence on Sharp's Island in the James River. 02-25-1953 (cutline): J.F. Hastings and support rod for his porch. 02-24-1953 (cutline): River, Stay 'Way from my Door. The James River, swollen by rains upstream, edges up on Sharp's Island, west of Mayo Island. The rive was due to crest at 12 feet here this afternoon. More rain is forecast for tonight and tomorrow. 07-14-1950: Sharp's Island in the James. 02-25-1953 (cutline): Room with a view of the river from Sharp's Island. The fate of the Sharp's Island house.