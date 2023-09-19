Is the company named for South America’s greatest river and rainforest hurting America’s greatest estuary, the Chesapeake Bay?

Amazon and its fellow data center operators Google, Meta and Microsoft — all based in the environmentally conscious Seattle and San Francisco areas — are driving a huge and growing demand for solar energy in Virginia to power their expanding network of Northern Virginia data centers. While solar energy in the abstract is viewed by the general public as “green” and benign, here in Virginia it is often neither.

Does Amazon realize that more than 8,000 acres of Virginia forestland had already been clear-cut by the end of 2020 in order to construct solar farms where trees once grew? And that’s just what had been destroyed one year after enactment of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The Virginia acreage in utility-scale industrial solar is growing rapidly. Amazon should pledge not to buy solar energy generated at the expense of Virginia’s forests.

Does Meta know that nearly 70% of Virginia’s utility-scale industrial solar projects have been cited by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as creating water quality issues? Poorly designed solar farms are causing erosion, and stormwater is carrying sediment and nutrients into rivers feeding the Chesapeake Bay. Meta should uphold its environmental, social and governance, or ESG, values and ensure that none of its renewable energy comes from solar facilities that are polluting Virginia’s waters and, ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

Does Google realize that a Virginia Commonwealth University study indicates that Virginia’s counties with the largest percentage of minority populations and lowest per capita income are being disproportionately targeted to produce the solar energy for data centers in relatively wealthy Northern Virginia? Land is relatively cheap in those counties, but solar farms do not support the same level of employment as agriculture. Meta should ensure that the solar energy used by its data centers is not creating unemployment and tearing apart the social fabric of Virginia’s low-income communities.

Microsoft’s 2022 Environmental Sustainability Report states, "We are also committed to being good stewards of the land we use — as well as going beyond our own operations and actively working to protect the environmental health of the communities that host our data center operations and where our employees live and work." Given that utility-scale industrial solar projects have already been responsible for the loss of significant Virginia forest acreage, Microsoft should pledge not to buy energy for its data centers from solar projects that are destroying the very forests that sequester carbon.

Many solar developers active in Virginia are from out of state, with home bases far removed from the Virginia communities they are propositioning. It is not uncommon for solar speculators to sell and resell a project multiple times before it generates a single watt of electricity, clouding who bears responsibility for the final project and its ultimate decommissioning.

Those carpetbaggers are here to make a profit, but are not invested in the consequences they leave behind. That’s why it is critical that Virginia’s government be proactive and protect our state.

Virginia’s General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act in 2020 with the best of intentions. Legislators wanted Virginia to do its part to fight climate change by transitioning the state away from fossil fuels in electric power generation. That still is a laudable goal, but the on-the-ground results have too often been far less promising.

Done right, solar energy can be a win-win situation for both property owners and communities. Solar panels on residential, commercial, school and government buildings make a lot of sense. Former industrial sites, known as brownfields, are another excellent place to consider solar energy development. Virginia’s shopping malls, airports and amusement parks offer many acres of parking lots and garage roofs that could be retrofitted to accommodate solar panels above the parking spaces, and coincidentally help to cool the cars parked there during Virginia’s scorching summers.

State government officials and business leaders share responsibility for our quality of life in Virginia. In 2024, the General Assembly should pass laws to steer solar energy away from clear-cutting our forests and converting our prime farmlands into silicon plantations, and instead encourage solar on land that has already been developed. Solar developers should look for ways to make their solar projects compatible with livestock grazing so that farmland can remain focused on agriculture.

Amazon and its peers must understand that their demand for solar energy is contributing to the destruction of Virginia’s forests, pollution of the Chesapeake Bay and weakening agricultural communities. Big Tech corporations should take responsibility for their supply chains and ensure that Virginia’s environment and way of life are not harmed by their actions. Only then can their actions live up to their ESG pledges.

