In an op-ed last summer, I discussed the role of the public governing boards that oversee Virginia’s universities and community colleges. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had just announced his first round of board appointees, and I opined on how they would tackle their new roles as the first line of defense in protecting public interest in public higher education.

While tracking and compiling board voting records on proposals for tuition and fee rates over the past few months, which my organization posts annually to a dashboard on our website, the answer became clear.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, in-state undergraduates at Virginia’s public four-year universities will see their tuition and mandatory fees increase around 3%. The State Board for Community Colleges will consider tuition rates at its meeting next month. But perhaps what’s most notable about these increases is the amount of resistance from board members in approving them.

This year, more board members pushed back against tuition hikes than in the past decade. Fifteen board members cast dissenting votes on tuition and fee proposals, with an additional four abstaining. Eight dissentions and three abstentions are confirmed to have been cast by Youngkin appointees. And while four dissenting votes cast by the James Madison University board members are noted in the draft meeting minutes, the board members are not specified.

This is an encouraging development, especially now that the universities are considering more significant increases than we’ve seen in several years.

The last time Virginia saw anywhere near this level of board resistance to tuition hikes was in 2015, when tuition and fees rates for in-state undergraduates increased a whopping 6%. That year, six board members are documented voting against these increases. But as tuition rates rose an additional 16% over the following three years, just one or two board members opposed.

Notably, two of the six dissenting board members from 2015 — after being asked by Gov. Youngkin to reprise their roles as governing board members last year — are now among the 15 board members who opposed increases this spring.

2019 was the beginning of a four-year period marked by the lowest tuition increases in recent history, but this was largely due to efforts of state lawmakers in providing financial incentives for freezing or capping tuition and fees, not board initiative.

Last year, Gov. Youngkin called on public college and university boards to hold the line on in-state tuition. They all complied.

As stated in my previous op-ed, “Intervention by elected officials is effective in protecting the public interest in public higher education, but they are not the first line of defense.”

The boards are.

Yet, it has become an all-too-common practice in higher education, both in the commonwealth and beyond, for university boards to simply rubber-stamp tuition hikes by unanimous consent. And in Virginia, up until a few years ago, they would do so largely without hearing any public input whatsoever. In the absence of a state mandate requiring them to accept public comment, it was solely up to the members of these public governing boards to ensure the voices of Virginia students and parents were heard.

The very reason the boards of visitors and the State Board for Community Colleges exist is to provide public oversight and accountability on behalf of Virginia residents who pump billions of dollars into them each year. To fulfill their purpose, and do it well, it is essential that board members are prepared to offer constructive feedback for, and sometimes even oppose, proposals prepared by university administrators. They play an essential role in institutional governance, having the ultimate say on strategic priorities, program offerings, operating budgets, the approval/renewal of the president’s contract and, of course, tuition and fee rates.

It’s a rare occurrence in higher education for board members to block a tuition hike backed by university administrators, but it came shockingly close to happening in Virginia earlier this year. The Radford Board of Visitors approved a tuition increase by only a slim margin (7-5-1), with all four Youngkin-appointees on the dissenting side.

Gov. Youngkin is expected to announce his second round of higher education board appointments later this month, replacing over 50 board members whose terms are expiring. With this turnover, Youngkin appointees will make up board majorities at seven universities.

This year, Youngkin’s appointees not only pushed back against tuition increases, but also led the charge to do so. If his new round of appointees is of a similar mindset, the impact could be significant.

It is very possible that by next year we could see board members successfully blocking tuition hikes by their own volition, negating the need for any intervention by elected officials.

Perhaps, at long last, the tuition rubber stamp is finally running out of ink.

