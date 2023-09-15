If I send you to the store with instructions to “buy drinks for my party,” but then add “drinks do not include beer,” would you think you had permission to buy a case of beer? Glenn Youngkin and Jason Miyares apparently think so.

Last month, Attorney General Miyares issued an “Official Opinion” defending Gov. Youngkin's new model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students. These policies, which must be adopted by local school boards across the state, have been roundly criticized for compromising the health and safety of trans kids to score cheap political points.

There is one criticism that is more targeted. It focuses on whether Youngkin had the power to declare in his policies that “participation (in athletics) shall be determined by sex rather than gender or gender identity.” To be sure, reasonable people disagree over how to address this issue, though the best approach is likely a nuanced one — similar to the Biden administration’s proposal or the Virginia High School League’s case-by-case approach.

What reasonable people cannot disagree about, however, is whether Youngkin had the authority to lay down a rule on athletic participation in the first place. He plainly did not.

The governor’s model policies arise from a 2020 statute ordering the Virginia Department of Education to create “model policies that address ... common issues regarding transgender students.” The statute lists several topics that the policies should address, including the participation of trans kids in “sex-specific school activities and events.” On its own, that phrase would seem to include athletics, but the statute then follows up that phrase with a clarification: “activities and events do not include athletics.”

The message is plain: Just as I have instructed you not to buy beer for my party, the General Assembly has instructed Youngkin not to address athletic participation in his model policies.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam heeded this instruction when he issued his model policies in 2021. Youngkin, however, ignored it in the first version of his model policies issued last fall. Critics pointed out his error, but when Youngkin came out with the final version of the model policies in July, he doubled down and refused to take out the sports provision.

Miyares has now tripled down when addressing the charge that the Youngkin administration “lacked authority (under the statute) to address athletics.” His defense is laughable. Miyares argues that the statute orders Youngkin to address “common issues regarding transgender students,” and that participation in sports is such an issue. That’s true, of course, in the same way that it's true that I asked you to “buy drinks for my party” and that beer is, in fact, a drink. But, come on.

Given the weakness of this argument, one is left to ask: Why would the Youngkin administration double and triple down on an argument that would seem destined to fail in court? The answer is likely because a couple of court rulings won’t matter.

The reason is because school boards are required by law to adopt whatever model policies have been issued and, although they need not adopt provisions that are unlawful, few boards are likely to perform the type of statutory analysis needed to verify their lawfulness — especially after Virginia's attorney general has assured them that the policies are lawful.

The upshot here is that by unlawfully addressing athletic participation in his model policies, Gov. Youngkin is able to get most school districts across the state to adopt his own view on trans kids and sports.

Youngkin is perfectly free to use his bully pulpit to press his view. He can make speeches, write op-eds, appear on talk shows, and use any of the other ordinary tools of political persuasion to encourage school boards to heed his directive. What he is not free to do is ignore the clear text of a statute and smuggle his political preferences into a document that school districts believe they are required to adopt.

Youngkin recently criticized school districts that have not yet adopted his model policies. “It is the law, and they don't have a choice," he quipped. If only Youngkin and Miyares were willing to heed this simple message.

