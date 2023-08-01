As a CPA with a blockchain startup, I operate at the intersection of tradition and innovation. While the federal regulatory landscape threatens blockchain’s existence, the state of Wyoming has actively embraced blockchain. Born and raised in Virginia, I found it most beneficial to organize Afloat, my startup, in Wyoming rather than going through Delaware or staying local like I have with my accounting practice.

Blockchain technology allows us to treat “intangible” assets like tax credits the same way we treat land. Just as a deed confirms your ownership of a piece of land, the blockchain confirms your ownership of a digital asset. A secure, transparent record of ownership is crucial to our economy, and it's a concept that's equally important in the realm of digital assets.

We need our representatives in Congress and the Virginia General Assembly to enact legislation that nurtures blockchain technology and digital assets. The economic potential for blockchain technology is too great to ignore.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 incentivizes green energy technology through federal tax credits. Unlike previous federal tax credits, Congress has allowed these to be transferable, mimicking what the majority of states have already done.

In anticipation of the potential addition of $265 billion of transferable tax credits, the IRS published a “Request for Comments on Elective Payment of Applicable Credits and Transfer of Certain Credits” in October, and Afloat responded to their question regarding the prevention of “duplication, fraud, improper payments, or excessive payments.” As a secure, transparent and efficient way to track the creation, sale and ownership of assets, blockchain is the perfect technological solution to the IRS’ concerns about transferring newly created federal transferable tax credits.

With Congress’ recent debt ceiling agreement, the IRS’ budget is supposed to be cut by “up to $21.4 billion over the next three years,” according to Janet Holtzblatt at the Tax Policy Center. Her article, “What the Debt Ceiling Agreement Means for the IRS,” goes on to explain the IRS’ impending budget uncertainty, including the fact that “additional cutbacks would slow progress in technological improvements at the agency.”

I do not believe this needs to be the case. Implementing blockchain technology at the IRS — and many other applicable government agencies — would reduce the need for manpower and its accompanying expenses.

While traditionally bought at a discount, exchanging tax credits can be more than a taxpayer saving technique. Would taxpayers pay a premium to know their money has directly supported a clean energy business? Or to repair the roads by their houses? Or to preserve historic landmarks? Just as Congress has used the stock market as an indicator of investors’ confidence in the current economy, the price of each tax credit could signal which issues are most (and least) important to taxpayers.

With a greater number of transferable tax credits, taxpayers can feel more connected to local and federal causes that matter to them.

In Virginia, these tax credits already have a significant impact. The Virginia Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program, for example, has leveraged over $1 billion in private investment in the state's economy since its inception. By making these transferable and creating other credits, we can increase their impact and allow more Virginians to get involved in the state economy.

As Alan Greenspan once remarked, “A society without state protection of individual rights, especially the right to own property, would not build private long-term assets, a key ingredient of a growing modern economy.”

In Virginia, we need our representatives to continue to engage with blockchain as a solution, to listen to the concerns of the blockchain community, and to work toward regulations that nurture, rather than stifle, this innovative technology.

From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol