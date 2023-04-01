With barricades surrounding the Manhattan criminal courthouse and plainclothes officers ordered to dress in their full uniforms, it’s only human to ponder the wisdom of trying Donald Trump for a nonviolent offense related to buying a porn star’s silence.

Richard Nixon’s story suggests it is better for the nation to forgive and forget. But that of Jefferson Davis, the Confederacy’s president, says it is dangerous to let losers tell the tale.

One thing is for sure: Trump has put us on notice he won’t go quietly. He told his followers to protest if he is indicted. They surely didn’t hear that as a request for letters to the editor. More likely, his rallying cry evoked images of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

That bloody encounter is being investigated by a special counsel appointed by the U.S. attorney general. A Georgia special grand jury may indict Trump. So the waiting and worrying could go on and on, in a nation badly divided by the question of whether Trump was a threat to the republic or could have been its savior.

Could President Joe Biden be persuaded to pardon Trump, much as successor Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon after he resigned the presidency? Ford explained that not doing so would have prolonged the national agony.

“After years of bitter controversy and divisive national debate, I have been advised, and I am compelled to conclude, that many months and perhaps more years will have to pass before Richard Nixon could obtain a fair trial by jury,” Ford told the nation in granting a pardon to Nixon.

Nixon reluctantly accepted the pardon, which implied he was guilty, wrote his memoirs and cautiously tiptoed into the limelight. The Republican Party was leery of being publicly linked with him.

Davis’ initial reception by his former countrymen was infinitely more hostile. Union soldiers captured him at the end of the Civil War and threw him into a prison where he was left to rot while federal authorities debated what to do with him.

Some wanted him charged as an accomplice of John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. Others considered him responsible for the 13,000 Union soldiers who died in the Confederacy’s Andersonville, Georgia, prison.

Then an epidemic of profound war weariness rolled across the North.

“There has been an almost radical change of opinion as to the best and wisest disposition to be made of Jeff. Davis not only in many of the most prominent Republican leaders but also in the loyal public at large since last August,” the Tribune reported in November 1865.

Authorities released Davis in 1867 pending trial on charges of treason. Northern luminaries such as New York newspaper editor Horace Greeley signed Davis’ $100,000 bail bond.

But Frederick Douglass was outraged. “What more could government have done to encourage another treasonable outbreak!” the Black abolitionist wrote. “Mr. Davis has started on his travels, to return no doubt, when ever the farce of a trial may still further disgrace the nation.”

In fact, the trial was quietly shelved, leaving Davis free to spin the story into a “lost cause.” In his two-volume book “The Rise and Fall of the Confederate Government,” published in 1881, Davis argued that the Civil War was the North’s fault and the South was simply fighting for its crinoline and plantation way of life.

Enslaved people weren’t abused, Davis believed. To the contrary, “you cannot transform the Negro into anything one-tenth as useful as slavery enables him to be,” he wrote in 1861.

Davis died in 1889, unrepentant and not a citizen of the United States. He refused to ask for a pardon, since that would have required he acknowledge he did something wrong by leading the Southern states’ rebellion.

But the North enabled the narrative of his fabled “lost cause.” It dropped a virtual curtain on the Civil War. Behind that curtain, Jim Crow’s re-subjugation of Black people and countless deaths by lynching commenced, away from Northern liberals’ view.

America didn’t resume discussing racial problems until the nation’s slums exploded in the 1950s and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. marched for civil rights.

Now imagine Trump’s take on our era, should he get a pass. He would transform his brazen attempt to get Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw him 11,780 votes after the 2020 election into this: “It was a perfect phone call.”

Close Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down. Floods 01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding. Floods 09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water. Flood, 1936 City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936. Floods, 1936 In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet. Flood, 1935 September 1935: South of 17th Street From the Archives: 1930s floods in Richmond A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s. Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down. Floods 01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding. Floods 09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water. Flood, 1936 City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936. Floods, 1936 In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet. Flood, 1935 September 1935: South of 17th Street