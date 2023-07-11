Another story about Virginia's inability to pass amendments to the budget for the next fiscal year beginning July 1 brought back memories of former Gov. Mark R. Warner (now a U.S. senator) and his 2004 budget. Like Youngkin, Warner arrived at the Executive Mansion from the private sector, and he had been roundly criticized by opponents for his inexperience and initial failures to pass his legislative initiatives.

But Warner’s challenges were more pronounced than Youngkin’s. First, Warner faced a General Assembly in which both the House and Senate were controlled by the opposing party, making change very difficult. Second, and more importantly, Youngkin came to office during a period of massive state surpluses; by contrast, Warner faced a severe revenue shortfall, largely created by tax breaks pushed by his predecessor, Republican Jim Gilmore.

Warner proved to be a quick study. He could both learn and lead. As Warner prepared his first budget in 2004, he realized that something had to change. Otherwise, the state and its municipalities would face large, painful budget cuts.

Warner’s solution was budget reform: He proposed a combination of spending cuts and tax changes to raise revenues. Food and some income taxes would be lowered; the sales and cigarette taxes would be hiked. It was a hard sell for Republicans, primarily in the House, and the 2004 session adjourned without a budget. The implications were frightening. Could the state government continue to operate after June 30 without a budget? What would happen to Virginia’s stellar AAA bond rating, held at the time by only five other states and an indication of the state’s fiscal responsibility? What about funding for schools, prisons, mental health, highway maintenance and other critical services?

Warner insisted that the General Assembly pass a budget. Immediately upon the legislature’s adjournment that March, Warner called the body back into special session, forcing lawmakers to address the issue. He assembled a diverse coalition, including the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Education Association to pressure the legislature. He worked the phones to build support, and took his message on the road to numerous localities across the state.

Armed with flip charts and experts to support him, he appeared with city councils, boards of supervisors, the media and citizen groups to make his pitch. The Warner road show created an outpouring of pressure to enact his plan. Thousands of letters and phone calls flooded the offices of delegates and senators.

Warner eventually was able to cajole enough assembly members, including 17 gutsy Republicans in the House, to break the logjam — and the assembly passed Warner’s budget reform measure before the July deadline. The budget produced a $1.5 billion increase in revenue and included the single largest investment in K-12 education in Virginia history.

Our present governor keeps saying that “he needs a budget,” but has done little to get one. Instead, he seems more engaged with national politics. He issues statements opposing Donald Trump’s 37-count indictment for hiding top secret classified materials involving our national security at Mar-a-Lago. He imitates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by sending the Virginia National Guard to the southern border and withdrawing from the voter integrity consortium program once promoted by Republican leadership, the Electronic Registration Information Center. He embraces culture war fights to oppose both teaching the full breadth of American history and creation of a more diverse and inclusive commonwealth. And he rejects a needed transition to renewable energy with his efforts to pull Virginia out of the multistate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI.

The irony here is that Gov. Youngkin could have used the present gridlock to his advantage. He could have easily taken a page from the Warner playbook to sell a package that included huge teacher raises, more spending on mental health, and tax cuts to boot. But the draw toward Pennsylvania Avenue has a way of casting a spell over some politicians, who should realize that the best argument for the next position is doing a good job with the present one.

Close Year unknown: Workers clear overgrown lot by Broad Street Station. 12-18-1956: Towering trees--Two of largest indoor Christmas trees in Richmond are in place and lightened--one in Broad Street Station. 09-06-1962 (cutline): There will be no more free parking for motorists at Broad Street Station. The temporary toll booth shown has been set up at the Robinson St. entrance to the station parking lot to collect parking fees from motorists. A permanant booth is being built near the present booth. The Davis. St. entrance has been blocked off to prevent cars from entering the lot from that side. 07-18-1967: Broad Street Station. 12-11-1970: Broad Street Station , looking west at approximately 7 a.m. 04-23-1969 (cutline): Magnolia trees to flower amid columns at Broad Street Station. Mrs. W.K. Norman lends helping hand. 06-08-1951 (cutline): View shows damage caused to West Side of Broad Street Station dome. Removal of tile, broken in last week's slide, will begin today. 06-04-1951 (cutline): Dome of Broad Street Station after tile dropped. Lightning believed to have caused concrete collapse. 10-24-1942: Broad Street Station. 05-20-1972: Broad Street Station. 11-15-1975 (cutline): Last passenger train rates musical farewell at Broad Street Station. Seven-piece brass band gathered to note the occassion with 'Auld Lang Syne.' 05-20-1946 (cutline): A Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railway train pulls out of Broad Street Station on its was to Washington. 12-10-1970 (cutline): Broad Street Station yards looking West at approximately 7:15 AM. 12-10-1970 (cutline): Passengers and stations staff discuss the travel by rails halt at Broad Street Station at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning. 04-01-1944 (cutline): Service for servicemen--A member of the 1345th Service Unit, Richmond Military Police Battalion (in booth), gives directions to visiting serviceman at a new servicemen's information booth established at Broad Street Station. A similar booth is in operation at Main Street Station. 05-23-1957 (cutline): Broad Street Station. 08-07-1951 (cutline): Repair of Broad Street Station front--The maze of scaffolding in front of Broad Street Station is being used by workmen doing routine work on the Indiana limestone building. 