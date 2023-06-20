This week marks the beginning of Safety Stand Down 2023, an annual training initiative for fire and emergency services organizations. This year’s theme — “Lithium-Ion Batteries: Are You Ready?” — sheds light on the growing concern surrounding the dangers posed by lithium batteries, which are the standard batteries for rechargeable devices in our modern world. As these batteries become abundant in our daily lives, it is crucial to address the hazards associated with their improper disposal.

Lithium batteries have gained widespread popularity because they are compact, lightweight and have high-energy storage capacity, making them indispensable in our modern, on-the-go lifestyles. From cellphones, tablets and laptops to power tools to scooters and electric cars, lithium batteries power our world. However, these batteries can be dangerous, as improperly disposing of them has been linked to numerous residential and commercial fires that have caused hundreds of severe injuries and, in some cases, even death.

Even at the end of their life, when they are technically “dead,” lithium batteries still pose a risk as they can combust and cause fires. The challenge for most consumers is how to safely dispose of lithium batteries or the products that contain them. The reality is that recent federal guidelines make it more complicated to safely discard these batteries, leading consumers to fend for themselves on their disposal. The improper disposal further drives the primary cause for these fires, which have resulted in increasingly dangerous situations.

Consumers are currently the front line when it comes to properly discarding lithium batteries, and they will continue to play a vital role in promoting safe recycling and disposal practices.

The best option for consumers is to contact their local municipality to learn the best practices and local resources available for the disposal of lithium batteries. Online resources are helpful with call2recycle.org offering shipping options and search.earth911.com offering a national database of products and listings for consumers.

The catastrophic consequences of improper disposal practices have resulted in fires and tragic loss of life across the country due to these batteries being placed in household trash or recycling. When these batteries are put in trash and recycling containers and then collected by waste and recycling trucks, they are compacted. These damaged batteries can then combust, resulting in fires that damage property, cause injury and claim lives.

There is an increasingly dangerous lack of public awareness relating to the risks these batteries pose when they are improperly discarded.

Many public and private entities, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and private recycling organizations, have online resources pertaining to the proper disposing of batteries. However, to date, aside from a handful of states and Washington, D.C., there has not been a coordinated effort to push state legislatures into creating more formal guidelines regarding the safe disposal and recycling of these batteries.

As these batteries become an increasing feature of everyday life, broader public policy and education efforts are needed. Planning and action should be taken to encourage lawmakers to provide more concrete guidelines and options for more accessible methods to recycle these materials. If more broad-based policy and education efforts are not implemented, fires caused by improper disposal practices will continue to result in the loss of property, injuries and, tragically, even human lives.

