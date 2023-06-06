Providing health care for low- and moderate-income workers, improving community access to health care services, and lowering premium costs for self-employed workers in the gig economy were top priorities during the two years Democrats held a majority in the House of Delegates. Substantial progress was made, often on a bipartisan basis. I had the honor of serving as the chair of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions, and as the vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
Among other things, we passed a bill to end surprise billing that resulted in a standing ovation on the House floor, enacted the Virginia Health Benefits Exchange currently being phased in to replace Healthcare.gov, passed drug pricing transparency legislation, and lowered insurance premiums by more than 17% for those who purchase insurance on the individual market. We built up our underfunded public health infrastructure during the pandemic, sustained and grew our developmental disability capability, and increased funding for mental health and substance abuse services.
Our goal was simple: to create a healthier and more prosperous Virginia. We managed our progress while protecting the health of our friends and neighbors during a global pandemic. We made Virginia a place where health care was easier to access, not harder. We increased reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers and ended arbitrary barriers to health care for lawful permanent residents. Virginians can now find providers who are willing to take Medicaid patients, and immigrants do not have to wait an extra five years in Virginia to be eligible. In April, during Medicaid Awareness Month, people shared the ways in which Medicaid improves their quality of life and provides access to life-saving care.
There is much more to do, especially in the mental health and substance abuse services arena, while continuing to provide access to many who were unserved prior to the pandemic. With the official end of the public health emergency, we must now “re-determine” the Medicaid eligibility of nearly 2.2 million residents. Our local departments of social services and the Department of Medical Assistance Services, along with our nonprofit service providers, will be busy over the next year getting this job done.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that about 300,000 Virginians are at risk of losing coverage during this “unwinding,” but the federal government estimates it could be more like 440,000. Many people have gone back to work at a company with health care benefits, which is the best case scenario. Many others have gone back to work but will need to buy insurance on the Exchange. They are not required to buy it, but it will be affordable thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which continues to keep the cost down for families making up to 600% of the federal poverty level.
Commendably, Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel has been focused on this transition for some time. Let’s hope the administrative side is tight and preventable mistakes are limited. We know there will be issues with mail service, changes of address with unforwarded mail, unopened correspondence and language barriers that might result in some slipping through the cracks. In fact, the most recent analysis from The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis warns that about 170,000 people in Virginia could lose coverage despite remaining eligible for Medicaid. Some of the hardest hit will be children, people experiencing housing instability, people with limited English proficiency and people of color.
Deploying adequate resources prompted the legislature to include budget language last year requiring the secretary to provide an initial report on the commonwealth’s unwinding plan. While the report was short on tactics and strategies needed to prevent mistakes, I know much more work has been accomplished since. The General Assembly adopted Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s $38 million amendment to help the Department of Social Services and the Department of Medical Assistance Services to accomplish this task over the next 12 months. The last thing we need is for some of our most vulnerable families to lose access to health care.
Del. Mark Sickles, D-43rd, can be reached at info@marksickles.com.