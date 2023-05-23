As state legislators representing Northern Virginia, we know that the No. 1 issue impacting the hardworking families we represent is inflation.

While the cost of living has grown as a result of many factors, it has been especially pronounced when it comes to prescription drugs. Virginians spend 36% more per person on prescription drugs than the national average. As a result, 1 in 4 Virginians have reported not taking their medicines simply because they cannot afford it.

During this year’s General Assembly session, we took several steps forward in an attempt to make progress on this issue, introducing a bill that would have created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Virginia to cap what consumers would pay for certain high-cost medicines. This board would consist of a small, independent group of health care experts who would be empowered to set reasonable limits on prices.

The proposal attracted strong bipartisan support, passing the Senate with the votes of 26 senators, including five Republicans. Our GOP colleague, Sen. Bill Stanley, described a drug affordability board as a “no-brainer” in terms of serving families in need of affordable medicine and pointing to the significant impact that high drug costs have on rural hospitals.

Our bill was supported by a broad coalition of advocacy groups, including AARP Virginia, the Virginia Catholic Conference, the Virginia Association of Counties, and the Commonwealth Council on Aging, which included it in its legislative recommendations.

And last year, 82% of Virginians polled said they would be in favor of making medicine more affordable by allowing the state to limit the cost of expensive prescription drugs.

The widespread support left us all the more puzzled when Gov. Glenn Youngkin chose to oppose our effort to tackle the spiraling costs of prescription drug prices. Thanks to Republicans on a House subcommittee who abided by the governor’s wishes to kill the bill, millions of Virginians won’t be seeing savings anytime soon.

While we are disappointed, the fight is not over. By passing the bill out of the Senate, we advanced Prescription Drug Affordability Board legislation further than ever before. And next year, we intend to reintroduce this legislation and get it over the finish line for Virginians.

The support for reining in the cost of medicine has been made overwhelmingly clear now by lawmakers in both parties, community groups, advocates and Virginians across the commonwealth.

If Gov. Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly are serious about bringing down costs for Virginians and saving taxpayer dollars, then they must embrace this idea as seven other states have done, including neighboring Maryland. New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, signed and even celebrated the legislation.

The need to act is urgent.

In 2022, the average price increase of more than 1,200 drugs was 31.6% — wildly outpacing inflation. Milk would cost $12 per gallon and gas would cost $13 per gallon had their prices risen at the same rate as that of prescription drugs. In fact, prescription drugs now account for over one-fifth of the personal health care costs of Americans.

But we don’t need the statistics to know Virginians are struggling. We know it from listening to community members who are spending hundreds of dollars a month on the medicine they need to stay healthy and stay alive. It’s impacting everything from choices about what food to put on the table to whether or not some are able to pay their mortgage or rent. Even in our own households, we gasp at the receipts of the prescriptions for our elderly relatives and children with diabetes.

Northern Virginia residents, whether Democrats or Republicans, agree: The price increases for lifesaving drugs are tough to stomach. They include people like Meredith M. of Loudoun County who at 58 began to have Tonic-clonic (grand mal) seizures and spent years trying to determine the cause and find the right medication. She saw massive improvement after being put on Lacosamide, but the cost of that drug rose from $2,800 per year in 2008 to $10,700 per year in 2018.

By capping insulin costs and empowering Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription prices, the Inflation Reduction Act has made monumental progress in bringing costs down for the 1.5 million Virginians enrolled in the program. Virginia should build on the IRA’s momentum by expanding those popular provisions to 7 million more Virginians through the creation of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

Between housing and transportation costs, Northern Virginia is one of the most expensive regions in the country. With a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, we have an opportunity to ease some of the economic burden on our communities. Medicine only works if you can afford it, and capping prices will help hardworking families keep more of what they earn.

We hope that next year our colleagues across the aisle will join us in this commonsense solution to making our commonwealth a more affordable place to live, work and retire.

