The hand-wringing in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard has begun to abate. No doubt, it will give rise to a new chorus of angst and grief as the 2023-24 academic calendar begins. I’d like to suggest that the hand-wringing is insincere at best and outright hypocritical at worst for numerous reasons. The decision is nothing less than a call to redeem the entire American education system — not just the elite upper sliver — to turn it back into the engine of education and equality of opportunity.

To begin, despite the many misleading assertions by pundits and media, the court did not end affirmative action. To understand this, one has to read Chief Justice John Roberts’ 40 long-winded pages before arriving at the key points of his opinion. Universities may consider how race has affected a student’s life (Page 39) and a student’s courage in overcoming racism (Page 40) when making admissions decisions. Universities have been doing this for some time. The Supreme Court decision simply will make it more time-consuming for the elite institutions of higher education to justify their admissions decisions because they thrive on their selectivity.

For the rest of the U.S. higher education universe, the decision won’t have much of an impact. As Richard Arum and Mitchell L. Stevens wrote in The New York Times, “in practice, affirmative action mattered a great deal for very few and very little for most.” They suggested that the decision will decrease diversity only at the most selective colleges. But this will be the case only if those selective colleges remain selective. Many have the resources to increase the number of students they admit. As Ryan Craig wrote in Inside Higher Education in September 2022, if our elite schools have the resources to open international campuses across the rest of the world, they can just as easily expand their existing campuses or open new ones in the United States. Hence, he suggested that Yale could open a Houston campus.

The practicality of dealing with development regulations in Houston notwithstanding, Arum, Stevens and Craig trumpet an important point made by Justice Clarence Thomas in the Gratz and Grutter decisions some 20 years ago. There, he urged that the University of Michigan could resolve the tensions surrounding race-conscious admissions by casting a wider admissions net and accepting a broader spectrum of students that spanned economic classes and GPA scales. Justice Gorsuch made this same point in Students for Fair Admissions when he pointed out on pages 14-15 that Harvard could achieve its diversity goals by dropping preferences for legacies and athletes. In response, Harvard students protested legacy admissions, and, barely a month after the decision, President Michael Roth announced that Wesleyan University would end legacy admissions. Hardly the reactions — or the source thereof — one would expect from a Supreme Court decision decried as conservative.

The SFFA decision is neither liberal nor conservative. It is, instead, emblematic of trends that have characterized the court throughout American history. On many occasions when the arc of legislative history or Supreme Court decisions no longer makes sense, a case results in a decision that upsets the prevailing political framework. Hence, Brown v. Board of Education exposed the hypocrisy of segregation. In the same respect, SFFA exposed the hypocrisy of pretending that adjusting admission rates in a few selective colleges in the upper micro-sliver of the higher education hierarchy was having any real impact on the rest of society.

David Brooks said as much when he wrote that we should “smash the college admissions process” in The New York Times in June of this year. While ending forced segregation was, as Justice Sotomayor said in SFFA, a constitutional necessity, it did not go far enough. Students fled to suburban and private schools, leaving public school systems without financial resources and rendering them unable to integrate meaningfully. The great legal scholar Derrick Bell said as much in his “dissent” from a fictitious rehearing of the Brown decision in 2001: "What Brown v. Board of Education Should Have Said." He essentially called Justice Sotomayor’s bluff and suggested that, instead of striking down “separate but equal,” the Supreme Court should have called for its strict enforcement (Page 186). Instead of leaving underrepresented racial and economic minorities with underfunded, crumbling urban school systems, true equality could have been achieved through the reallocation of economic resources to provide all students with quality educational opportunities. Alas, as Bell, Brooks, Arum, Stevens, Craig, Roth and Thomas note, all levels of American education have engaged in perpetuating a system designed to achieve the opposite.

While contemporary critics lament the SFFA decision, future observers may look back upon it as an opportunity for the redemption of American education. Will our educators and political leaders seize upon it?

