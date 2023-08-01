A recent Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission report concluded two things: Virginia’s public education funding is 14% below the 50-state average, and the current funding formula doesn’t work in a modern age.

The first assertion made headlines, if only because it works into the political narrative of those who never found a problem at which they didn’t want to throw taxpayer money. Perhaps that is why JLARC spends 20 pages nibbling around the first conclusion; only half that number proposing a solution to the second.

But it is the second assertion deserving of public attention, because our current system retards Virginia’s ability to educate children, hold leaders accountable and gain the confidence of a taxpaying public. Kicking its resolution down the road a couple of more election cycles will make it worse.

In a 2007 study commissioned by the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, Johns Hopkins professor Susan Aud summarized Virginia’s education funding formula: “To determine the Basic Aid associated with each student in a school division, the maximum number of teachers the state will fund for each grade level in each division is calculated, based on the ADM (Average Daily Membership) and pre-determined guidelines for the minimum and maximum number of students per type of teacher. The average salary for each type of position is then multiplied by the number of positions required by the enrollment to arrive at a total allowable salary cost. This number is divided by the number of students to derive an average Basic Aid dollar amount per ADM, known as the Basic Aid PPA.”

This word salad is the Virginia Standards of Quality (SOQ) formula, opaque and indecipherable to parents, taxpayers and most school leaders. Created more than a half-century ago when Virginia was finally coming out of the segregation era, the SOQs were designed to ensure an equivalent standard of quality inputs: textbooks, teachers, principals and other instructional components. The formulas funded those inputs: If you have “x” number of students, you need “y” number of teachers.

But the world has changed in 50 years. Educating low-income, highly mobile, limited English proficient or students with disabilities simply takes more and demands different approaches. Our funding formula fails to recognize those harder (and more expensive) tasks.

Worse, while we like to say we hold principals and teachers accountable for their results, they have little control over how money is used at their school or in their classroom. How school dollars are spent is decided in central offices and state capitols, using complex budgets and allocations while leaving educators, parents and taxpayers in the dark.

This consigns us to the worst of all worlds — expenses that can’t be tracked or understood, funds that don’t reach the targeted populations, and an inflexibility both archaic and inefficient in a 21st-century world.

There’s a better way.

First advocated in 2006, “weighted student funding” increasingly pushes down to the school level not only the dollars but authority, giving principals the ability to do what’s needed for the kids at their school, not what’s decided at the school district level. If one school needs more tutoring or another needs an additional aide, or a third needs more teacher training for new teachers — the school chooses rather than a “one-size-fits-all” central office decision.

More than 34 states and 20 big city school systems have adopted versions of this, the most recent being Tennessee. Starting this year, the education system there will draw off four buckets of funding, with every student generating a set amount of state funding, adjusted upward with additional weighted dollars for those more costly to teach.

Low-income children generate 25% extra; children in small school districts, concentrated poverty districts or rural districts generate 5% extra; and students with disabilities generate anywhere from 15% to 150% more. Those weighted allocations are not exclusive to each other.

Schools will also receive direct grants for one-time expenses and, finally, schools will receive 10% in additional funding for each child meeting expected outcomes like earning an industry credential or demonstrating significant growth. Here again, higher-cost students generate an additional 10%.

In one package, Tennessee makes funding transparent, offers additional dollars ($1 billion more) and incentivizes educational improvement and excellence.

Of course, a package for Virginia would need to reflect Virginia’s needs. Of particular concern would be very small school divisions and those with extremely high concentrations of poverty. And it must be done carefully: Tennessee succeeded only after an 18-month process of public engagement and hearings, but accomplished it with a bipartisan vote.

Bringing Virginia’s education funding formula into the 21st century is unquestionably a worthy goal. Can the state’s leaders do it?

PHOTOS: Pocahontas Parkway