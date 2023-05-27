Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two years ago during May, recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Virginia Mental Health Access Program launched on a statewide scale.

Years in the making, VMAP was started to help health care providers take better care of children, teens and young adults with mental health conditions. Its initial goals were to: provide education to primary care providers to better manage pediatric mental health; increase providers’ access to child psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers; and assist patient families with navigating the availability of additional mental health resources.

Two years later, VMAP has made a profound impact.

For starters, 1,053 primary care providers across Virginia have registered for VMAP, 38% of whom signed on in the past year alone. Most who have registered are physicians (75%) — compared with 21% who are nurse practitioners — and most specialize in pediatrics (85%). In all, we’ve seen an increase of 225% in registered providers from 2020 through the end of 2022.

Over 800 providers have taken advantage of VMAP’s educational and training opportunities on child and adolescent mental and behavioral health totaling more than 22,000 education hours. Additionally, there have been nearly 1,600 downloads of the VMAP Guidebook, a compilation of evidence-based practices, up-to-date resources and practical knowledge geared toward pediatric and adolescent health care providers.

All this has led to nearly 4,000 calls to the VMAP Line, which employs nearly 40 staff members, including child and adolescent psychiatrists, licensed mental health professionals (e.g., licensed clinical social workers, psychologists) and care navigators. More than 3,300 pediatric patients have been served through the call line alone. Thanks to the number of Virginia providers who have been trained by VMAP, its services currently reach hundreds of thousands of Virginia children.

But there is more to do.

According to the Virginia Board of Medicine, there are only 44 developmental behavioral pediatricians in the state, exposing an extensive shortage of these types of providers, especially for patients who are 5 years old or younger. In Virginia, the wait for an autism evaluation can be 12 to 18 months, causing families to lose critical intervention time. However, according to Bright Futures research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, PCPs see children at least 12 times before the age of 5 for well-child visits, and these PCPs seek support for recognizing and responding to infant and early childhood mental health conditions.

That’s why VMAP is expanding its focus to include early childhood services aimed at children up to 5 years old.

Since the VMAP Line’s beginning in 2019, 7% of the calls received were for patients ages 0 to 5. The number of calls on behalf of that demographic has increased each year.

The need for more services for young children is evident. VMAP has answered the call.

To address the need for PCPs to have access to services that help them better support their patients in the 0-5 age range, VMAP launched an early childhood expansion initiative last summer. These services are now available to PCPs throughout the commonwealth and include:

consultations with early childhood specialists, such as developmental/behavioral pediatricians and early childhood child psychiatrists; and

provider education opportunities that train PCPs to identify and support families with early childhood developmental/behavioral needs.

In the next year, VMAP plans to expand its early childhood program to increase coverage and types of early childhood specialists available to PCPs via the VMAP Line. This will include early childhood care navigation to help PCPs, patients and families navigate and find referrals for services. VMAP also plans to expand its early childhood education programming.

All this work is key to ensuring that children, one of our most vulnerable populations, get the help they need sooner, through PCPs who are equipped to support them.

