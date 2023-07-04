They are the last few words of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. While succinct, they also form one of the most profound, philosophical and memorable statements in the document.

The entire sentence reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

We Americans have heard this sentence repeated so many times that we don’t give it the consideration it deserves — especially the last three words. It was remarkable enough for the Founding Fathers to declare the equality of mankind and the rights to life and liberty, but the closing phrase did something that no government document, certainly no founding document, had ever done before, nor since, and that was to state that the pursuit of happiness is a right of humankind.

This kind of thinking is indicative of the Enlightenment, the period of awareness and learning that at its height in the late 18th century gave rise to notions such as representative government, intense questioning of what was once considered absolute doctrine (both in terms of religion and governance) and the importance of natural rights, inherent to our very state of being.

At the time, the notion of self-government, at the heart of the Declaration of Independence, was still a new, and to some a dangerous, concept. After all, this was a world of kings and empires, and the idea of a colony declaring itself independent based on such theories of governance was unheard of.

There was no precedent. It was also exceedingly dangerous. After all, everyone who signed the Declaration of Independence was a traitor to the British crown. However, there was more to it than that. These words, contained in an already profound statement regarding individual rights, offer a unique insight into the minds and the vision of our founders.

It has been argued that the phrase was nothing more than a placeholder. However, that’s unlikely. These men weren’t given to throwaway phrases. Although one of the earlier drafts had said “life, liberty and property,” at Ben Franklin’s suggestion and with the ready concurrence of the Declaration Committee’s other members — Thomas Jefferson (the document’s author), John Adams and Roger Sherman — the sentence was changed to replace “property” with “the pursuit of happiness.”

When the Continental Congress debated the declaration, it made dozens of changes. Some provoked fierce debate, but the reference to “the pursuit of happiness” remained.

For all its fame, the Declaration of Independence has no force of law. Many people are surprised at this, but it was not intended to be legislation. Rather, it was a statement of the principles behind the American Revolution and was written with the intent of explaining in clear and compelling terms our reasons for wishing to separate from Great Britain. Critical to that was an explanation of the founders’ overall philosophy of government.

However, while that arguably imprecise phrase guaranteeing the right to the pursuit of happiness may not have force of law, in the years since 1776, this reference has been used to support all sorts of causes where individual rights conflict with prevailing notions of society or the law. The pursuit of happiness, nebulous as it may be, has been repeated and discussed in debates in Congress, noted in Supreme Court decisions, and found its way into political and philosophical discussions all over the world.

Since it is unique to each of us, happiness is difficult to define and almost impossible to guarantee. But that wasn’t the point. The objective in the revolutionary philosophy of the founders was to state that no government — whether it was Great Britain or something homegrown — should place unreasonable barriers and restrictions on its citizens that limit their potential personal fulfillment or happiness.

The “pursuit of happiness” as a right of humankind was a remarkable statement about individual liberty and freedom. It was a radical concept then and still is today.

Close In June 1946, 3,000 Shriners staged a parade downtown as part of the 60th anniversary celebration for Richmond’s ACCA Temple. Nearly 300 candidates for admission to the temple were present for induction rites at the event. Here, the Richmond Guard of Honor marched in the parade. In October 1948, attorney Ed T. Haynes produced this 1882 fire carriage for a Broad Street fire prevention parade that attracted a crowd of 10,000. With patrolman C.L. Spicer controlling the horse-drawn carriage and Haynes guarding the rear, smoke belched from the stack and flames spouted from the exhaust. In September 1937, crowds lined East Grace Street downtown – and even looked down from rooftops – to enjoy the parade marking Richmond's bicentennial. Schools and offices closed early to allow Richmonders to attend; the parade route went from Capitol Square up Grace Street to Belvidere Street, then back down Broad Street to City Hall. Crowds jam streets - This is an elevated photo of the mass of spectators who thronged Grace Street between Fifth and Sixth, to witness the parade for Richmond's Bicentennial celebration. In the narrow space between the lines are three of the floats seen in the long line of march. In July 1943, gas shortages prompted the Retailers for Victory campaign to stage Richmond’s first “gasless parade” to promote the sale of war stamps, which would fund construction of the aircraft carrier Shangri-La. The event featured all manner of transportation not fueled by gas: Gov. Colgate Darden rode in an ox-driven cart, and a goat-powered wagon (center right) carried Mayor Gordon Ambler along the parade route from Monroe Park to Capitol Square. In May 1946, the historic Richmond Grays marched in a Memorial Day parade en route to Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. The unit was organized in 1844 and served most famously in the Civil War; its history is incorporated in today’s 276th Engineer Battalion of the Virginia National Guard. In May 1967, the Thomas Jefferson High School Cadet Corps marched in a parade. The corps was created in 1942 and had more than 500 cadets in the first class. The corps folded after the 1971 school year. In June 1944, to mark the Fifth War Loan campaign, Richmond hosted a parade that included Women’s Army Corps members. The organization was formed initially in May 1942 as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and took on its new name in 1943. Aside from nurses, the WACs were the first women to serve in the Army, and other military branches had similar groups that formed during World War II. The organization was officially disbanded as a women’s branch in 1978, with all members folding into full Army. In September 1954, two of the National Tobacco Festival parade’s many big floats made their way to City Stadium. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II. In March 1942, Richmond staged its first parade since the United States entered World War II – it honored 110 Virginia aviation cadets who were to be sworn in at the state Capitol at the conclusion of the event. The parade included a battalion of 1,000 troops from Fort Lee as well as several color guards, including the American Legion color guard seen here. In March 1946, British wartime leader Winston Churchill’s trip to America included an address to the General Assembly. He waved to a crowd that waited in the rain to see him as his motorcade came through Capitol Square in Richmond. Year unknown: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade. In May 1956, the Quantico Marine Base Band marched along Franklin Street in a parade to kick off Armed Forces Day festivities in Richmond. Armed Forces Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of May, was first observed in May 1950 after the military branches, which had separate celebration days, were consolidated under the Defense Department. In October 1966, the Warwick High School Grenadier Band from Newport News marched in City Stadium as part of the National Tobacco Festival parade. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II. In October 1942, Richmond was the site of Virginia’s largest military parade since World War II began, with more than 6, 000 uniformed men and women marching along Monument Avenue and Franklin, Belvidere and Broad streets. The parade was organized as part of the nation’s drive to secure the voluntary enlistment of 18 and 19-year-olds in the war effort. 11-22-1970: Toy Parade, view from Belvidere and Broad. In October 1971, Brenda Faye Childress, the reigning Queen of Tobaccoland, waved from her float during the National Tobacco Festival parade in Richmond. The festival, which ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984, was a top event in the city during its run and included an array of activities, including dinners, balls, beauty contests, football games and a parade. The queen was selected from a group of crowned tobacco princesses who arrived in Richmond from all over the East Coast. 11/12/1968: Color guards, floats honored veterans during Petersburg ceremony for Armistice Day. 4/21/1954: International League opens parade. 10/16/1949: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade 9/21/1945: Chinese children in native costume are awed by the wild dance of the happiness dragon, a feature of the Chinese victory parade. From the Archives: Parades A look back at parades in Richmond. Interested in a print of any of these photos? Click here. 