Ask any school or district administrator in the commonwealth, and they will tell you that not being able to hire enough teachers is a constant source of anxiety. Politically motivated attacks on teachers, low pay and a thriving economy have made attracting college graduates to the teaching profession a challenge.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has decided on a stop-gap measure to raise the number of certified teachers in our public schools. I have prepared teachers for 15 years at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Education. I am gravely concerned that Youngkin’s plan will have long-term negative effects on the quality of education our children receive.

Teaching is one of the only jobs in which you are expected to be competent on day one of your career. On that first day, a teacher will stand in front of 20 to 30 children and be expected to build strong, caring relationships, engage students in rigorous study, diagnose students’ learning struggles, and provide remediation and additional challenges for those who need it. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have struggled to improve lagging academic skills and to support students’ emotional well-being.

Teaching is both an art and a science. Graduates of the commonwealth’s bachelor’s and master’s programs in teacher education have taken extensive coursework in classroom management, literacy instruction and subject-specific teaching methods. They have had hands-on experiences in classrooms with the aid of mentor-teachers and university supervisors. They have made mistakes and had mentors to help them reflect on and learn from those mistakes.

Currently, there are too many provisionally licensed teachers with little or no preparation for the classroom who often lack knowledge in the subjects they teach. We know from mountains of research that such teachers are less likely to be successful in the classroom, to stay in teaching and to help their students achieve. This problem is especially acute in rural and economically challenged metropolitan communities, but has grown to affect more affluent communities as well.

The need for certified teachers presents policymakers with difficult choices. Should they lower the standards for entry into the profession in order to quickly staff schools? Should they invest state money in the form of financial assistance to provisionally licensed teachers and college graduates who want to earn a master’s in teaching?

For more than a decade, state and local lawmakers from both parties have invested in programs that have shown long-term success. The teacher residency program at VCU, for example, provides funds for student-teachers to spend an entire year in the classrooms of our highest-needs schools while they earn a bachelor’s or master’s of teaching degree in exchange for a commitment to teach in those schools for three years. Since it began in Richmond, the program has expanded to suburban districts and Petersburg, and is expanding further into rural and exurban districts.

One reason the program is so successful is that we create a network of support for our students and graduates to help them through the inevitable rough patches they will face. In our programs, student-teachers build relationships with one another, with their professors and with their mentor teachers. As a veteran teacher-educator, I know it is common for my current students to be placed with teacher-mentors whom I taught in the past. Those relationships are crucial, not only for strong teacher preparation but also for providing teachers the support they need to stay in the classroom.

As reported in the Richmond Times Dispatch, Gov. Youngkin’s plan allows college graduates and current provisionally licensed teachers to take a brief online course delivered by a for-profit company called iteach for certification. The program promises that a fully online experience in which students complete self-paced modules is just as good as traditional teacher preparation programs offered by our public universities. That smells like snake oil to me.

Whom would you prefer teaching your child? Someone who completed online teaching modules sitting alone at a computer, or someone who trained alongside nationally recognized experts and committed veteran teachers? Would you prefer to get on a plane piloted by someone who completed a quick online training program, or a plane piloted by someone with extensive training and mentored flying experience?

The iteach program may be temporarily expedient to fill empty positions and certify provisionally licensed teachers, but don't be fooled. This is a short-term bandage that makes long-term solutions more difficult to achieve.

Oceans of ink have been spilled printing journal articles and books about what impacts a child’s education. To sum up the answer in one word, it is “teachers.” If we want a high-quality education system, we need to invest our tax dollars wisely. Provisionally licensed teachers who get online certification are also less likely to stay in the profession for more than a couple of years, which only ensures that the teacher shortage does not go away but remains a steady problem. That turnover might be good for iteach’s long-term profitability, but not for the commonwealth. A long-term solution would be to invest in quality teacher education through direct assistance to those who are brave and inspired enough to go into the teaching profession.

