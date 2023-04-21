As the major threats of COVID-19 recede, reviews of what interventions worked and what didn’t are ongoing. Yet concerns persist about the lack of urgency to formalize lessons learned into a usable plan for the next pandemic, labeled Disease X by the World Health Organization (WHO). Philanthropist Bill Gates plaintively acknowledged, “The world hasn’t done as much to get ready for the next pandemic as I’d hoped.” Perhaps, in the wake of relative calm, there’s a sense that ample time exists to prepare. We argue the opposite and call for an immediate, more robust public health infrastructure with new insights into the interactive complexities of modern pandemics.

In his book “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable,” Nassim Taleb affirms that in the aftermath of a calamity, it is important for ongoing risk management to consider the probability of the next one being even more harmful. He cites the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan, built with careful attention to withstand the worst earthquake ever reported in the region — never imagining the magnitude 9.0 temblor that shook the area in 2011. Designing a response for an even more impactful pandemic than COVID-19 should be the starting point in planning for Disease X, one that might be more transmissible, more deadly, more likely to evade immune responses and more costly than the one just witnessed.

It’s even more complicated. The term “polycrisis” implies concurrent multisystem failures in the realms of international security, transportation, finance and others. Polycrises often require unprecedented resources for management of any one component, impeding control for all.

For example, poverty and food insecurity worsen the current pandemic of cholera in Haiti, resulting in a disproportionate number of infections in undernourished children. Furthermore, the lawlessness posed by gangs and the lack of electricity for hospitals greatly impede access to lifesaving, early rehydration. More victims are dying who could otherwise survive. Applying the best infection control interventions will be insufficient to control cholera without simultaneously addressing poverty and lawlessness. Since it is thought that the outcome of a polycrisis is greater than the sum of the interacting parts, one might reasonably surmise an unusually beneficial effect of multiple interventions on pandemic control.

We recognize that managing modern pandemics requires unprecedented international cooperation. But how do we get there? We’re in this together and all share some risk. However, such cooperation would occur only after trust is established among nations. All participants must benefit, regardless of differences in national economies. Examples of benefits in the early years of COVID-19, which were disproportionately accessible to wealthy nations, included access to effective vaccines and medications, masks, oxygen and virus-testing equipment. So, for transparency, WHO and other international health agencies should spell out the mutual benefits: Cooperation will follow trust, and trust will follow justice.

There is no precedent — nationally or internationally — for managing polycrises as a standard feature of public health response. During COVID-19, leaders of various U.S. agencies independently gave updated perspectives — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (health advice and development of test materials), the Food and Drug Administration (approval of vaccines), the National Institutes of Health (vaccine development), the State Department (coordination with allies) and others. There was no unified interagency voice, and none discussed a coordinated plan to manage polycrises, including economic downturns, the spread of disinformation and political polarization.

As we consider the requisite tasks ahead, it is important early on to highlight a critical point: the great uncertainty about how various simultaneous crises will interact. Michael Lawrence, lead investigator at the Cascade Institute in Canada that studies polycrises, noted, “Epidemiologists warned that a major pandemic was coming, but who anticipated that public health measures would interact with political polarization, rampant misinformation and extremists’ ideologies to produce a so-called Freedom Convoy to bring swastikas to Ottawa.” History professor Adam Tooze calls this a “layering effect, in which interest group demands from different communities overlap with one another to create layered social problems.”

The modern team responding to pandemics will look different from those in the past and include, in addition to public health professionals, experts in anthropology, transportation, communications, finance and others. Such teams should be assembled now, meet regularly and undergo simulated pandemic responses. Each country needs pandemic first responders, what we currently call IMPACT teams, or interagency multidisciplinary pandemic control teams. Mathematical analysts could explore outcome models with various interventions, recognizing key assumptions.

However, given the wildly uncertain interactions of polycrises, it is a propitious time to engage experts in artificial intelligence (AI). Most of us cannot understand these systems, but they have probabilistic algorithms that could predict otherwise unforeseen outcomes. Such outcomes might include incremental success or failure, unexpected consequences with vaccine mandates, improved hygiene, additional law enforcement assets, closing of airports, or some combination of outcomes. Specifically, AI has the capacity to recognize patterns unfathomable to people. What is clear is that we cannot ignore these systems. In a complex world with vast amounts of data, AI has emerged as an essential part of complex public health responses.

Beyond threats to public health, pandemics represent an impactful challenge to national security. Linked with polycrises, they create still more stress, more uncertainty and even greater threats to national security. Funding responses to such threats should be a priority considering the limitations of current, single-focused approaches and the potential for both financial and pandemic control benefits. In the meantime, members of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) might collaborate with the CDC to lead a national, multisystem response to improve the health, safety and well-being of America. Perhaps a federally coordinated IMPACT team could be a dedicated function within FEMA, housed in the DHS.

Formidable threats to national security include a slowdown of productivity and financial instability, the inability to secure a unified health and political response, shutdown of transportation centers, food insecurity and hunger, rising crime, widespread loneliness, anarchy and others. Our national and international efforts need to begin immediately. It’s already late.

