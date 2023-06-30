Education is the first and most prominent legacy that we leave to our children. Our children’s futures can either be made by a quality education or it can be broken by a bad one. Perhaps most importantly, its impact — good or bad — will last a lifetime.

Over the past few years, we have heard from concerned parents who feel that they do not know what is being taught, what is being read, and what problems their children may be encountering on a day-to-day basis while in school. We as legislators should be listening and taking action.

Parents should play a more pivotal role in their children’s education. While this statement should not be considered shocking or even remotely political, my Democratic friends have shown little regard for parental involvement, while some have been outright dismissive of the notion. Two years ago, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe infamously said the quiet thing out loud, stating the following: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

In reality, Virginia law reinforces the importance of parental involvement by explicitly stating “a parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.” Yet, in practice, parents across Virginia have felt increasingly powerless due to the diminished role that they play in the educational needs of their children.

Parents denounced Democrats’ flippant disregard toward them by voting to restore a Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates two years ago while also electing Glenn Youngkin — who made it resoundingly clear that parents matter — as governor.

The Senate – whose members seek re-election every four years instead of two — remained a Democratic majority.

Upon regaining the majority in the House of Delegates, Republicans introduced commonsense legislation that promotes parental involvement in their children’s education.

This winter, we promoted legislation aimed at providing more information to parents. For instance, we supported legislation to ensure parents are aware of explicit reading material in school libraries that may be deemed inappropriate for children. By involving parents in what should be a critical area of the parenting process, the legislation aimed to ultimately protect children both in and out of the classroom. Unsurprisingly, Senate Democrats defeated the measure.

Meanwhile, teachers have been left in the lurch to recover control of their classrooms. Disruptive classrooms make it harder for teachers to do their jobs, as shown by a recent Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that underscores the severity of the issue: 56% of those surveyed in our schools said behavior is a “very serious issue,” while 24% called it a “serious” problem. My House Republican colleagues and I supported legislation that would have empowered teachers with the support they need to allow them to better handle discipline in their classrooms. Democrats in the Senate defeated this measure as well.

Finally, as students continue to recover from learning loss brought on by the pandemic and virtual classrooms, there is a general need to restore excellence in Virginia’s public schools. Recent reports from the Department of Education related to student test scores show a clear and immediate need for more resources for our students to succeed. That starts with providing more support and financial resources to public schools.

House Republicans answered that call by providing more funding to school systems. We also advanced legislation, House Bill 2269, that earmarks specific unspent federal funds to invest in our students and combat learning loss, but Senate Democrats killed the proposal. Fortunately, we did pass legislation, House Bill 1526, that expands proven and effective reading support to more students across Virginia.

Clearly, the blockade from Senate Democrats leaves a significant amount of work on the table. Parenting is hard enough and should not be encumbered by an educational system that deliberately leaves parents out of the process. Teachers and students deserve more support. Rest assured, House Republicans are aware of the issues and will continue to take action.

