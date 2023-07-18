Since the first week of June, Canadian wildfire smoke has plagued the eastern U.S.; smoke has blown as far south as the Gulf Coast, leading the National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts from Milwaukee to Richmond.

While air quality alerts are alarming here on the Eastern Seaboard, the western U.S. has grown accustomed to smoke as fires have grown more frequent over the past four decades due to climate change. So long as fires burn around us, Virginians can expect similar air quality troubles moving forward.

Similarly concerning, global warming and El Niño conditions have wrought the hottest June on record, leading to an “unusually early and aggressive start” to the Atlantic hurricane season. Virginia is particularly susceptible to hurricane- and sea level-induced flooding; according to the U.S. National Flood Risk Assessment, by midcentury, Virginia will have the greatest increase of any state in properties at risk of flooding due to future environmental changes like rising tides and warming oceans.

Despite these grim reminders of the climate crisis, Virginian policymakers at the state and federal levels continue to line climate policies up for the axe. A state panel voted last month to exit the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program that funds coastal flood protection while reducing power-sector pollution. Federal representatives likewise voted for a bill to repeal billions in clean energy and transportation tax credits.

In making these choices, policymakers are ignoring public opinion, economic opportunities for their constituents, and the smoke surrounding both state and federal Capitol buildings 100 miles apart.

Endangering homes

and businesses

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a cooperative, market-based effort among 12 states to cap and reduce electricity-sector greenhouse gas emissions. Virginia joined the initiative in 2021 and received $228 million from RGGI auctions in its first year of participation alone. These proceeds are used by the state to promote energy-efficient housing, help reduce energy bills, and bulk up community flood protection programs.

This program keeps Virginian coastal towns afloat ... literally. Around $100 million from RGGI has been allocated to a community fund for flooding preparedness, protecting neighborhoods and supporting projects that localities would otherwise be unable to fund. Coastal resilience projects like those funded by RGGI are crucial to protecting homes and businesses from sea-level rise.

Further, Virginians widely approve of RGGI, with 88% and 95% of commenters supporting it during two recent public comment periods.

Despite the importance of the program and its widespread favor, the State Air Pollution Control Board recently voted to repeal RGGI regulations as directed by the governor’s 2022 executive order. This move may prove disastrous for the future of a clean commonwealth and for coastal communities’ ability to deal with climate change impacts moving forward. While legal challenges could keep RGGI in play, the Air Board’s decisions are, at this point, a regressive step for Virginia.

Repealing tax credits hurts climate, economy

At the federal level, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August. It is the strongest-ever U.S. investment in addressing climate change. The IRA created funding of over half a trillion dollars in tax incentives, mostly for renewable energy and storage projects, electric vehicles, residential energy supply and advanced domestic manufacturing. The tax incentives are expected to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% in 2030.

New research by my organization, Energy Innovation, shows that the IRA will help to drive business in the commonwealth. Per the report, its investments are projected to increase Virginia’s GDP by over $1 billion in 2030 while simultaneously reducing annual household energy spending by $130 per year, resulting in a cumulative $10 billion in savings through 2050. Reducing emissions will also prevent 230 premature deaths and 3,800 pollution-induced asthma attacks over the same period.

As with RGGI, Virginia policymakers are ignoring the socioeconomic benefits of the IRA and shamelessly attempting to weaken its impact. While negotiating the U.S. debt bill, lawmakers passed House Resolution 2811, which would zero out the clean-energy tax incentives of the IRA. Five representatives from Virginia voted in favor of the bill. While the cuts didn’t make it to the final debt ceiling bill, the effects would have been devastating to the economy and the environment.

Virginian policymakers are letting politics get in the way of progress, endangering their constituents’ well-being and the economy of the state. They should consider the social and economic impacts of climate policy moving forward and how it could help keep our state resilient in the face of the ongoing effects of the climate crisis.

