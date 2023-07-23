The recent high-profile deaths of Virginia Commonwealth University students Mahrokh Khan and Shawn Soares while walking in Richmond are heartbreaking reminders of the pressing need to rethink the Richmond region’s streets.

While these two deaths gained significant media attention, there exists a larger number of pedestrian fatalities that occur without receiving the same level of publicity. For example, within a span of slightly over a month last year, two individuals were killed along Chamberlayne Avenue in separate incidents, yet minimal measures were implemented in response.

Although it was encouraging to see the city and VCU quickly install a dozen speed tables around campus following the death of Soares, great care must be taken to ensure that these traffic calming measures are distributed equitably throughout our region. All neighborhoods are entitled to safe, walkable streets, not just the wealthiest areas or the areas with the most political influence.

The way our streets are designed needs to be changed to emphasize safe walking and cycling and slower vehicle traffic. These recent incidents and many other pedestrian deaths that have and will continue to happen throughout our region should not be seen as isolated, unlucky tragedies.

Local leaders should take these gut-wrenching pedestrian fatalities as a wake-up call: Current street designs in our region do not prioritize the safety and well-being of anyone. Instead, much of our road network is designed for high speeds, which are far more likely to result in the deaths of drivers and pedestrians alike. Richmonders must act now to advocate for change and demand the creation of safer streets that accommodate all road users.

Implementing a wide array of traffic calming measures is essential to creating the safe, walkable Richmond that our residents need. These measures reduce vehicle speeds, thereby enhancing safety for all.

Lowering speed limits in areas heavily frequented by cyclists and pedestrians, such as neighborhoods, school zones and business districts, would help to set a new expectation for drivers in these areas that a safe speed is closer to 15 mph rather than 25 mph. Speed cameras could provide an unbiased enforcement of these limits, especially around particularly vulnerable areas such as schools.

Lastly, infrastructure upgrades like speed humps, bump-outs and raised crosswalks incorporate responsible driving behavior and the prioritization of pedestrian safety directly into the design of our streets so that safety is a must, not a choice.

The lack of consideration for pedestrian and cyclist safety was exemplified on Brookland Park Boulevard in 2021. City officials removed multiple bump-outs to the detriment of the walkability of this historic, indispensable commercial zone in order to add a few more parking spaces to an area that already has an excess of parking.

On a personal note, the removal of these bump-outs has directly contributed to this writer feeling unsafe when crossing Brookland Park Boulevard when I go on walks with my newborn, given the high rate of speeding, limited visibility at intersections due to parked cars, and total disregard for pedestrians at crosswalks.

The time to act is now. Call your local representative, whether that is a City Council member or Board of Supervisors member in the counties, and demand safer streets. Ask for concrete actions to be taken immediately.

Although there are significant changes that need to be made to the way our region’s streets are designed over the long term, there are significant steps that local leaders can take today. Demand that speed cameras be installed near school zones within your district and that the residential speed limit be lowered to 15 mph.

Our community needs to act now to start building a city that values the lives of all its residents, regardless of their chosen mode of travel.

From the Archives: Photos of Richmond's trolleys Trolley at Forest Hill Park Trolley tracks Trolley on Seventh Street Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars Richmond streetcars trolley Richmond streetcars ARCHIVE: Richmond Trolley ARCHIVE: Richmond Trolley Richmond streetcars Trolley Trolley Trolley Trolley Trolley Richmond-Ashland trolley station Richmond-Ashland trolley station Ashland-Richmond trolley line