The one thing that should cut through traditional partisan rhetoric and unite people on both ends of the political divide is our children. That’s because all of us, regardless of our party affiliation, want our kids to be safe, to get the best education possible, and to grow healthy and successful into their adult lives. And all of us inherently know whom children belong to — not to a political party and not to the state. Children belong to their parents and their families, who are best positioned to be good stewards of their children’s education and upbringing.

That’s why Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s focus on putting parents back in the driver’s seat of their children’s lives caught fire during COVID-19 and has continued to resonate with voters across the commonwealth. He summed it up as “Parents Matter,” but what most Virginians heard and understood was that somebody was talking about the things that keep them up at night but feel powerless to change.

The Times-Dispatch Editorial Board gave short shrift to those concerns in an especially snarky — and unsigned — editorial last Sunday that dripped with condescension toward parents across the political spectrum: parents who have legitimate concerns about biological boys playing on girls’ sports teams or using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms; parents who object to sexually explicit books being made available to young children; parents who have seen soft-on-crime policies lead to communities that are less safe; parents who expect our schools to help develop in the next generation a sense of pride for and love of their country; and parents who see the perils of social media to children’s mental health, suicide rates and the general fracturing of society but don’t know where to begin to address it.

Gov. Youngkin’s recognition that “Parents Matter” didn’t just simply “(crystalize) the frustrations of suburban voters” as was written in these pages; it has given a voice to a majority of Virginians who didn’t have much influence in halls of power, whether at the General Assembly, school board meeting rooms or the offices of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The editorial’s canard that critical race theory and its underpinning divisive concepts are not taught in some public schools, despite well-documented evidence to the contrary, while also making the bold conclusory statement that parents should be OK with their young children being taught that the American system is perpetually guilty of “systemic racism” leaves this average Virginian south of Richmond a little confused.

This newspaper’s defense of those who promote the exposure of schoolchildren to sexually explicit books leaves many, I suspect, wondering why a vocal minority are so determined and enthusiastic about young kids having access to such materials. An adult making such books available to minors in any other setting outside of a school would likely result in law enforcement involvement or, at the very least, a sock in the jaw from parental involvement. Indeed, the peddling of such books by an adult supervisor to adult subordinates in a work setting would likely get them fired, and rightly so. Why allowing an adult educator to do the same when children are involved mystifies.

The myth pushed in these pages that lab schools and charter schools will somehow be the end of American public schools assumes readers are unaware that numerous other states have had more expansive school choice options available for many years, without the sky falling. It is a myth similar to those that raising taxes will necessarily lead to better roads or refusing to prosecute some crimes won’t cause worse crime. But despite nearly $6 a gallon gas in California, the roads aren’t any better than anywhere else. And refusals to prosecute wide swaths of crimes in D.C., San Francisco and Seattle haven’t made those cities any safer.

The issues summed up by Gov. Youngkin’s “Parents Matter” agenda shouldn’t be an Us versus Them, Right versus Left proposition. And yet, because they are being voiced by a Republican governor, some have sadly and reflexively reverted to a division along political lines. But “Parents Matter” isn’t about Republican or Democratic parents; it’s about all parents. And they matter, especially in the education and upbringing of their children. They don’t just deserve a seat at the table, their right is to be at the head of the table. And that will, in fact, lead to improvements in K-12 education.

From the Archives: The Thalhimers Toy Parade Toy Parade Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade Toy Parade parades