One of the great medical tragedies of the past 30 years is the doubling of the maternal mortality rate in the United States. Our rate is more similar to Turkey's or Iran's than that of our expected peers in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. Women of color, low-income women and women in rural communities fair especially poorly. Restricting access to abortion will make these outcomes worse, including in states like Virginia that have not restricted abortion access but share a border with states that have, like North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Let me explain.

Whether an individual thinks abortion should be a personal decision or legal right, abortion is sometimes the medically right choice. For some women, having an abortion is a better medical decision than proceeding with a pregnancy. Consider the rising maternal mortality rate: It is not driven by flawed obstetrical practices but instead by pregnant women dying from complications related to other health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. As these conditions have become more common in our population and women have had babies later in life, the negative impact of these conditions has been greater on women and their babies. More frequently, the right medical decision is to end a pregnancy.

Restricting abortion access also has broader effects on maternity care in a locality. According to the March of Dimes, 36% of U.S. counties are “Maternity Care Deserts” where pregnancy care is limited or nonexistent. These deserts are located more frequently in states that have restricted access to abortion or are planning to do so. These states generally have fewer OB-GYNs and midwives per capita. Not surprisingly, OB-GYNs choose not to practice in areas where their treatment options are legally limited or where they might be prosecuted for providing women with standard treatments. In addition, according to a recent study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, over three-quarters of all physicians (including two-thirds of male physicians) cite abortion access as an important factor for deciding where to practice. Based on these trends, restricting abortion access will worsen maternity deserts in states with restrictions.

At the same time, abortion restrictions result in more women becoming pregnant. Because the increase is among women who do not want to be pregnant or are uncertain about being pregnant, these women are less likely to seek prenatal care. These women also often live in maternity deserts where care can be hard to access. As a result, both mothers and babies fare worse.

These factors that worsen pregnancy outcomes don’t just stop at the state line; they worsen maternal outcomes in neighboring states — like Virginia. As these women leave health care deserts to seek either prenatal care or abortion services, we will see impacts in Virginia.

Some of these women who will be seeking abortion care will be further along in their pregnancies due to the challenges of accessing services. The further along a woman is in pregnancy, the more complicated the care becomes. Meanwhile, providers of abortion care will have less access to medical records and to physicians in the patients’ home communities. The patient volume will increase, and outcomes might worsen.

Other women living in expanding maternity deserts will come to Virginia to seek prenatal care. The women from these communities tend to be poorer, have more chronic conditions and have worse maternal outcomes. The distance traveled for maternity care will compound the risks faced by these women and their pregnancies. Maternal mortality numbers might increase.

Women in Virginia will also be affected. While some hospitals have already stopped offering maternity services, others might not want to take on the risks and challenges of caring for women from abortion-restricted states. Access to maternity care overall might decrease, and pregnant Virginians might not access the maternity care they want. They, too, might have worse pregnancy outcomes.

We can also expect the cost of maternity care in Virginia to rise. Forty-three percent of pregnancies are paid for by the government through Medicaid. As births increase and the complications of pregnancies rise, costs to taxpayers will rise. While women from out of state might not be covered by Virginia Medicaid, these costs will often then fall to hospitals as unreimbursed care that gets subsidized by insurers or the government. Either way, Virginians can expect to pay more for the care of women seeking maternal care.

Worsening maternal mortality rates in our country are one of the great tragedies of the past 30 years. Increasing restrictions on abortion will make these numbers worse, including in states that neighbor those that have increased restrictions. Brace yourself, Virginia, the tragedy will be getting worse.

