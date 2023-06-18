The Ray Porter of today is barely recognizable from the Ray Porter of yesteryear.

Twenty-two years ago, at age 40, Porter was unemployed, living on the streets and fighting heroin addiction. “I was toting around two big sacks of clothing, storing them wherever I could, just doing what I had to do to supply my drug habit,” remembers Porter, who started using when he was 16. “That’s how dismal it was.”

Fast forward 22 years, and Porter has just been named the operations manager for The Healing Place for Men, the very program that provided him with the love, structure and support to recover from his addiction. Happily married with five children and 14 grandchildren, he spends his day mentoring other men as they heal and rebuild their lives.

Porter’s story is one of triumph.

By certain measures, Richmond is at the low point in its story.

This April, our elected officials declared a housing crisis in Richmond. We need 23,320 housing units for sale or rent to satisfy the housing demand. Renters must earn $24.85 an hour to afford the average two-bedroom apartment in Virginia. (Minimum wage is $12 an hour.) And rents are rising. Sixty percent of overall Virginia renters saw their rents increase in 2022; that percentage grows to 72% and 77% for Black and Latinx households, respectively.

Where do you go when you can’t afford your rent? Oftentimes, you are pushed into homelessness, like Porter. In Richmond, the number of unsheltered people staying outdoors, in cars and other places not meant for human habitation hit a 15-year high this January. On any given day, there are approximately 699 unhoused (sheltered and unsheltered) men, women and children living, working and learning in our community.

Richmond faces another crisis. One year ago, on the heels of a Times-Dispatch headline announcing, “Richmond is Virginia’s Overdose Capital,“ the City Council declared opioid death a public health crisis in our city.

Since 2013, drug overdoses have served as the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia. Richmond is at the center of the crisis, with 262 fatal fentanyl overdoses recorded last year, per preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Health. Up to 60% of individuals in our community are touched in some way by addiction.

Thankfully, Richmond’s story is still being written.

CARITAS has played an integral part in both Porter’s and Richmond’s story.

Many readers may think of the CARITAS of old, in which hundreds of congregations across Richmond hosted unhoused persons overnight, providing them with a bed, a warm meal and a shower. This volunteer-driven effort served as our community’s best first attempt at helping the most vulnerable.

Times have changed, and CARITAS has changed with them.

We now offer year-round, 24-7 shelter with case management at our permanent Manchester locations. The Healing Place has grown to encompass separate residential programs for men and women, as well as a sober living community. We provide participants with free household goods and furnishings, as well as intensive work preparation services to help individuals overcome major barriers to employment.

The CARITAS of today (and tomorrow) is an order of magnitude bigger, more coordinated and more effective than when we started. We partner with 300 organizations, from churches to nonprofits, to serve 3,300 individuals each year.

It’s not enough.

Will you join us in this all-hands-on-deck crisis? Someone like you donates every piece of furniture, every article of clothing and every bottle of shampoo. We serve 800 meals a day with the help of community partners and volunteers. Volunteers run 12-step groups, serve as sponsors and sort every item that comes through our warehouse doors. Over a thousand donors financially support our mission at a level that’s meaningful to them.

The multitudes who have found healing in our care tell us that the people — our staff and volunteers — make all the difference.

“Our participants see the people who labor hard, the volunteers who serve food on the weekends or maintain the clothing closet or provide résumé help,” Porter explains. “They see the alumni taking time out of their busy days to come back and say, ‘We love you. You can do this.’ Their confidence is boosted, and they start to believe they are worthy of every good thing.”

At CARITAS, we believe every human being deserves a chance to heal and rebuild. I invite you to join your hearts to ours in this life-giving work.

Close 09-17-1980 (cutline): Mayor Roy A. West happily cut the first piece from a birthday cake for Richmond 200th anniversary yesterday in a ceremony at Miller & Rhoads' downtown store. Lillian Bagley of the store's bakery, who decorated the cake, held a plate ready while Robert Rieland, M&R president, stood by. The 200th anniversary of Richmond incorporation was July 19. Surrounding the four-tiered centerpiece, topped by the city's seal, are confection models of City Hall, Farmers' Market, Shockoe Slip and other Richmond landmarks and attractions. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-16-1980 (cutline): Greg Stroud, a fife player for the York County Fife and Drum Corps, plays a Colonial Era tune to mark the departure of 27 canoeists from College Creek Landing in Williamsburg today for a 60-mile, upstream trip to Richmond. The voyage is being undertaken as part of the celebrations commemorating Richmond's bicentennial anniversary as Virginia's capital. 03-19-1980 (cutline): At a military encampment at Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road (left) Ernie Dean, Brandt Heatherington and Carson Hudson Jr. (from left) of the 1st Virginia Regiment pose with a cannon. 04-21-1980 (cutline): "Pee Wee" and Gunner Hardwick (left, center) watched moose meat turn over an open fire yesterday at the 13 Acres Revolutionary and Civil War encampment at Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue. The brothers, along with Doug Pitman, were among the 55 units participating in the mock skirmishes to celebrate Richmond's 200th anniversary as state capital. The Hardwicks were part of the Kentucky Corps of Longriflemen, a group of frontier militiamen. Two hundred years ago, Kentucky was a western county of Virginia. 04-22-1980 (cutline): Members of a local bicycling group deliver documents to Mayor Henry L. Marsh III proclaiming Richmond the capital of Virginia. A copy of the original proclamation, issued 200 years ago by Governor Thomas Jefferson, was prepared by Gov. John N. Dalton. Members of the Virginia Bicycling Federation celebrating the 100th anniversary of their national organization, have been delivering the order by bicycle to county seats throughout the state. Members of the Capital Community Cyclists of Richmond who handed over the Proclamation at City Hall yesterday were (from left) Karen Sisson, Arthur Ratcliffe, and Allen Rothert. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Members of company H of the 23rd Virginia Regiment, Richmond Sharpshooters, talk at camp. The encampment at Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road will be set up through 5 p.m. tomorrow. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Revolutionary Recollections-- A wagon driven from Williamsburg arrives at the state Capitol today as part of Richmond's Bicentennial celebrations. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Julie Barbato with 2nd New Jersey Regiment washes breakfast dishes at encampment. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-21-1980 (cutline): Young revolutionary soldier prepared for war by his tent at the 13 Acres Campground. In January 1980, the Richmond Bicentennial Commission erected this billboard along Interstate 95 downtown to celebrate the city’s 200th year as Virginia’s capital, which previously was Williamsburg. From the Archives: Richmond's 200th Birthday In 1980, locals celebrated Richmond's 200th birthday as the capital of Virginia. Festivities kicked off in April 1980. 09-17-1980 (cutline): Mayor Roy A. West happily cut the first piece from a birthday cake for Richmond 200th anniversary yesterday in a ceremony at Miller & Rhoads' downtown store. Lillian Bagley of the store's bakery, who decorated the cake, held a plate ready while Robert Rieland, M&R president, stood by. The 200th anniversary of Richmond incorporation was July 19. Surrounding the four-tiered centerpiece, topped by the city's seal, are confection models of City Hall, Farmers' Market, Shockoe Slip and other Richmond landmarks and attractions. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-16-1980 (cutline): Greg Stroud, a fife player for the York County Fife and Drum Corps, plays a Colonial Era tune to mark the departure of 27 canoeists from College Creek Landing in Williamsburg today for a 60-mile, upstream trip to Richmond. The voyage is being undertaken as part of the celebrations commemorating Richmond's bicentennial anniversary as Virginia's capital. 03-19-1980 (cutline): At a military encampment at Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road (left) Ernie Dean, Brandt Heatherington and Carson Hudson Jr. (from left) of the 1st Virginia Regiment pose with a cannon. 04-21-1980 (cutline): "Pee Wee" and Gunner Hardwick (left, center) watched moose meat turn over an open fire yesterday at the 13 Acres Revolutionary and Civil War encampment at Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue. The brothers, along with Doug Pitman, were among the 55 units participating in the mock skirmishes to celebrate Richmond's 200th anniversary as state capital. The Hardwicks were part of the Kentucky Corps of Longriflemen, a group of frontier militiamen. Two hundred years ago, Kentucky was a western county of Virginia. 04-22-1980 (cutline): Members of a local bicycling group deliver documents to Mayor Henry L. Marsh III proclaiming Richmond the capital of Virginia. A copy of the original proclamation, issued 200 years ago by Governor Thomas Jefferson, was prepared by Gov. John N. Dalton. Members of the Virginia Bicycling Federation celebrating the 100th anniversary of their national organization, have been delivering the order by bicycle to county seats throughout the state. Members of the Capital Community Cyclists of Richmond who handed over the Proclamation at City Hall yesterday were (from left) Karen Sisson, Arthur Ratcliffe, and Allen Rothert. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Members of company H of the 23rd Virginia Regiment, Richmond Sharpshooters, talk at camp. The encampment at Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road will be set up through 5 p.m. tomorrow. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Revolutionary Recollections-- A wagon driven from Williamsburg arrives at the state Capitol today as part of Richmond's Bicentennial celebrations. 04-19-1980 (cutline): Julie Barbato with 2nd New Jersey Regiment washes breakfast dishes at encampment. 04-20-1980: Parade for celebration of Richmond's bicentennial as capital of Virginia. 04-21-1980 (cutline): Young revolutionary soldier prepared for war by his tent at the 13 Acres Campground. In January 1980, the Richmond Bicentennial Commission erected this billboard along Interstate 95 downtown to celebrate the city’s 200th year as Virginia’s capital, which previously was Williamsburg.