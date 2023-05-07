May 7-13 marks National Travel and Tourism Week, an opportunity to celebrate the travel industry’s essential role in economic development, job growth and supporting vibrant communities. After a historic year of tourism success, we have a lot to celebrate in the Richmond region.

Much of the progress is thanks to our hardworking hospitality teams and the collaborative spirit of our region, which is four decades in the making. This year is Richmond Region Tourism’s 40th anniversary of bringing our local leaders and community together to introduce our region to the world. It’s an accomplishment we should all applaud.

I’ve witnessed our positive momentum firsthand as the board chair for Richmond Region Tourism, our region’s destination organization. From that seat over the past 3½ years, I’m convinced that our hospitality community is the best in the business. Its members share a deep knowledge and love of our region, and thanks to this partnership, our region hosted 6.6 million overnight visitors last year. Put together, visitors spent $2.9 billion and supported 24,000 jobs. That’s impressive.

Our tourism wins are easy to spot; just look for the array of sports jerseys around town. Every month, groups like USA Track & Field, USA Softball and USA Swimming are choosing to compete at our world-class facilities. And they’re not just filling up our fields, but our restaurants and attractions, too, as families explore the region while here. Today, sports tournaments represent 68% of Richmond Region Tourism’s bookings.

Our sales team is successfully pitching the region to meetings and convention decision-makers as well. Earlier this year, higher education housing officers from across the East Coast poured into the Greater Richmond Convention Center for the annual Southeastern Association of Housing Officers Conference. Later this month, amateur and advanced family historians will explore their pasts in Richmond during the National Genealogical Society 2023 Family History Conference. Attendees will have a lot to discover in the Richmond region.

Meanwhile, leisure, and family and friends travel — RVA’s No. 1 tourism segment — continues to thrive. Our marketing team is hard at work sharing

stories about our one-of-a-kind attractions and restaurants. The efforts are resulting in coverage by outlets such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and The New York Times that keeps the region top of mind among new and returning visitors.

All this momentum and interest in the region is paying off. Hotels set a collective record for annual occupancy taxes with $30.8 million in revenue last fiscal year. What’s more, current hotel revenues and visitation are surpassing pre-pandemic levels. We’re on pace for another record year.

To put it simply, our destination is in demand.

While the Richmond Region Tourism team continues to keep an eye on consumer sentiment and the economy, all signs are pointing to a strong 2023. In fact, 93% of Americans say they’re traveling in the next six months. Several local developments will sustain our recent winning streak, too.

The Henrico Sports & Event Center is nearing completion and will soon feature 12 basketball courts (or 24 volleyball courts) with more than 115,000 square feet of adaptable space. In Chesterfield County, leaders are working to expand the successful River City Sportsplex with new synthetic turf fields that will continue to bring more teams to compete in the region. Collaboratively led by the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority and the Richmond EDA, a new headquarter hotel in the proposed City Center district downtown will provide much-needed guest rooms for events at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. These are just some of the exciting and transformative developments that will propel our region forward.

I’m particularly excited by the proposed Tourism Improvement District, which will fuel our growth as well. Developed by local hoteliers, the TID would add a 2% fee to overnight stays of visitors, revenue to be used for marketing and sales that will bring more people to the region. The fee will boost our ability to market the region but will keep our room rates below peer destinations and approachable for visitors. Adopting the TID means more capacity to secure large-scale and high-profile sports, events and conventions, while increasing leisure marketing efforts.

Throughout Richmond Region Tourism’s history, regional cooperation has been the foundation of our success. This has never been more evident than withour upcoming national marketing campaign, a project to which local jurisdictions and other regional partners contributed. The campaign is funded through American Rescue Plan dollars and will undoubtedly put our region on the radar of more people. We’ll premiere the campaign this June.

After this week, I’ll cheer on Angela Kelly-Wiecek as she assumes the board chair role for Richmond Region Tourism. I’ve learned countless things over the past few years, but one thing remains consistent: People drive the Richmond region. Our small businesses, attractions and residents make this place one-of-a-kind. It’s a community I’m grateful we can share with others.

From the Archives: The construction of the Richmond Convention Center