In November, counties across Virginia will be holding elections for local school boards.

Being a school board member has always been challenging, and often thankless. However, during the past couple of years, especially because of the pandemic and our country’s widening political divide, school boards are now ideological battlegrounds.

School board meetings have at times become disorderly flashpoints. Board members have found themselves, their families and their homes being physically threatened by angry constituents. National political organizations are making substantial financial contributions to local community school board races. While school boards in Virginia are ostensibly nonpartisan, many candidates are openly running as part of a political party.

Under Virginia law, the function of local school board members isn’t to manage day-to-day operations. The board’s primary legal responsibilities include selection and evaluation of a superintendent; development of policies, goals and objectives; development of a budget; approval or nonapproval of hiring recommendations made by the superintendent; communication with the public; and adherence to the state’s laws, rules and regulations.

Essentially, it is the responsibility of a school board to provide overall direction. It is then the responsibility of administration and staff to implement the board’s direction.

There is a gross misperception within the public, and even among some sitting board members and candidates, that an individual board member has the authority to direct schools or staff. Actually, the only authority held by an individual board member is being one vote on a board. Therefore, consensus-building becomes essential.

In today’s political environment, it is vital for voters to fully research school board candidates. This means much more than determining which candidate has the most signs or the pithiest campaign slogan.

Voters need to dig deeply into the qualifications, backgrounds and beliefs of school board candidates, with particular emphasis on what candidates believe to be the characteristics of a quality education and how candidates would promote productive home and school collaboration. Voters should also press candidates to articulate what they believe is required for all students to have a legitimately equal opportunity to excel.

It should be a major red flag if a candidate is unwilling to engage directly with diverse groups of voters or is evasive in responding to requests for information.

Following are questions that board candidates should be able to answer coherently:

Background

• Why are you running for the school board?

• What are your qualifications to be a school board member? Have you ever been employed at or volunteered at a public school?

• Will you accept campaign contributions from outside the school district? If so, from where?

• What is your experience with public, private or nonprofit sector budgets?

Roles and responsibilities

• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of a school board member?

• How would you work with other board members to build consensus?

• How would you familiarize yourself with the district’s schools and communities outside of your home area?

• Given your family and professional obligations, can you feasibly meet the time commitment required of a school board member?

Beliefs

• How much latitude should teachers and schools have to develop programs and lessons that teach the required state standards?

• What are your views on the selection of library books and curriculum materials?

• What are your views on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives?

• How should technology be used for instruction and management functions?

• What policies and practices would you support to promote school safety?

• What are your views about discipline?

• What policies and practices would you support to recruit and retain teachers and other staff?

• Should school district staff reflect the diversity of the community?

Protocols and communication

• How should public comment at school board meetings be conducted?

• How should a board react if a resident refuses to follow established rules and behavior protocols for board meetings?

• If a parent or other community member contacted you with a concern about a school or a district employee, how would you respond?

• How would you respond if a member of the media contacted you for a statement about a matter before the board?

• How would you keep your constituents informed about matters before the board?

None of these questions is unreasonable. They reflect the complexity of the issues faced by every school board. Effective school board members are ones who grasp the whole picture versus focusing on a narrow set of hot-button issues.

School boards have an enormous impact on a community’s well-being and quality of life. It is crucial for voters to be thoroughly informed about school board candidates.

From the Archives: Belvidere Street Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. 1105_POD_Belvidere 0226_POD_Cary St