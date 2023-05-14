Ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have put a massive strain on our elderly. Now, more than ever, our seniors need us.

Virginia’s 65 and older demographic has reached a historic high of 16.3% of the state’s population, and the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly 24% of Virginia’s population will be 60 or older by 2030, an increase of 30% compared with 2012.

According to the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Senior Report, released by the United Health Foundation, Virginia has improved to being ranked 16th nationwide for the overall health of its senior citizens (up from 25th in 2019). However, Dr. Rhonda Randall, vice president and chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, noted a concerning trend:

“On a national level, we saw significant increases in drug deaths and drug overdoses among seniors,” Randall told WTVR last year. “This is particularly nonprescription opioids.” This pattern has been seen both at the national level and in Virginia’s senior community.

We often associate depression and suicide as problems mostly afflicting younger age groups, but these issues are affecting our elderly just as much as our youth in the commonwealth. A few factors that are likely contributing to this trend are financial burdens and a sense of social isolation, which have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress that inflation is putting on Americans.

A report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine points out that more than one-third of adults age 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly a quarter of adults age 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.

One recent study by NORC, a research organization at the University of Chicago, concluded that by 2033 more than 11 million middle-income seniors age 75 and older might not be able to pay for assisted living and are unlikely to qualify for Medicaid.

Monthly resident fees at independent-living facilities rose by as much as 12% in 2022, according to a survey by Ziegler, a Chicago-based specialty investment bank. Costs for nursing homes and adult day care services increased 4.8% after accounting for inflation between 2021 and 2022, according to consumer-price index figures from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Recent legislation is being discussed in efforts to ease some of the stresses on seniors. In Virginia, House Bill 2261 aims to provide a state income tax deduction of up to $20,000 for elderly and disabled individuals. The bill has bipartisan support and co-sponsors, but is currently stuck in committee. Senate Bill 266 would create a nonrefundable income tax credit of $1,000 for the taxable years of 2022 through 2026 for expenses incurred by individuals who care for eligible family members.

While the recent legislation would ease the financial burden on individuals, more needs to be done to support nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Many facilities in Virginia are understaffed: The state has just 38 home health care workers for every 1,000 people over the age of 65. The national average is 58 per 1,000. Additionally, 60% of the senior facilities in Virginia receive less than a three- or four-star rating, according to the Joint Commission on Health Care.

Elected officials can explore passing legislation that gives direct aid to senior facilities. Virginia, which reported a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus in fiscal year 2022, has the money to make this possible. Providing financial support to these facilities in the form of grants can improve the quality of their services, encourage more people to join their staffs and help manage operational costs, which would allow facilities to reduce the cost of living for residents.

Quality-of-life changes can contribute to alleviating the sense of social isolation seniors are experiencing by fostering a more active community. Many nursing homes offer engaging activities for their seniors, but because so many are short-staffed, it’s increasingly difficult to do so.

Motivating our youth to volunteer at these facilities can help solve this issue. Some schools in Virginia (such as my alma mater, Langley High School) have co-op programs in place to incentivize students to work a full-time job for class credit. Implementing similar programs for volunteer work would encourage students to assist facilities that are short of staff.

Even spending an hour with these residents — simply visiting with them, watching a movie or listening to music together — can make a big difference in their quality of life.

It is heartbreaking that at a time when seniors should be celebrating the fruits of their labors, they are often treated in a way that makes them feel expendable. It’s imperative that my fellow Virginians, both constituents and elected officials, ensure that seniors are not forgotten and receive the support they need. They deserve to enjoy their golden years.