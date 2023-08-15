Recently, the Urban Institute came to a startling finding: Only 20% of new housing is affordable to median earners. In Richmond, Northern Virginia and even rural areas like the Northern Neck, the supply of quality, affordable housing dominates policy agendas. Yet, since political narratives require clear, singular villains to sell their hero policies, the roots of the housing crisis remain under-analyzed. In many localities, the villain du jour is zoning restriction, and the answer is deregulation. Mathematically, this has merit: Populations are growing, and cities can’t build out anymore, only up. However, because of the profit margins and opportunity costs to developers, up-zoning is a necessary but insufficient condition. Alone, it will only make things worse.

Take for example my hometown of Arlington. The Arlington I grew up in was a beautifully flawed mosaic, but that is fading. In a seemingly last stand, the county aligned with new urbanist principles by eliminating single-family zoning. The policy change has no provisions guaranteeing affordability. In areas of Arlington where multi-style zoning is already allowed, new duplexes cost double the single-family homes they replaced. Thus, I fear the end results will also align with new urbanism: displacement of marginalized communities. A similar dynamic is playing out in Richmond neighborhoods, including Carver (where I’ve lived for the past three years). In places like Colonial Beach, developers are building units to attract telework households from urban areas, but there is no trickle-down benefit to existing residents as everyone’s rents and property taxes rise through a bidding war for land.

To fully understand these housing dynamics, we must also discuss the high modernism that preceded new urbanism. High modernism preaches that any social problem can be solved by rigorously applying interdisciplinary scientific method. For housing, the results were both revolutionary and repulsive. It created affordable suburbs while condemning many to ghettos. It redefined the American dream upward, but used redlining and covenants to restrict access to utopia. While this structural racism is unforgivable, it cannot be rectified with genetic logical fallacies. We must analyze all factors that made the suburbs affordable and, like any period in history, learn from both the good and bad.

The affordable, middle-class suburb did not happen due to the natural, unimpeded laws of supply and demand. Using block grants for developers, the federal government guaranteed both affordability and scale of housing construction. For banks, tax credits allowed more homebuyers to qualify for mortgages. Meanwhile, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac practically guaranteed low-income mortgages by purchasing them from banks. While high modernism successfully built suburbs, it failed cities. Public housing communities were supposed to be beacons of hope, but they ended up concentrating the worst of their environments. Design was poor and government never provided the resources to properly build or maintain them. Developments never achieved the optimal mix of tenants needed. Most were built in troubled neighborhoods with declining economies where contagion seemed inevitable. Residents who could leave did, along with incentives to maintain community livability.

By the 1980s, cities felt doomed. Public housing needed reinvestments, but politics surrounding stereotypes of welfare recipients were too ingrained. The federal government paid for housing demolition but not rehabilitation or guaranteed replacement. Fannie and Freddie no longer have to service specified numbers of low-income mortgages. In statehouses, urban blight became someone else’s problem as political power shifted to the suburbs. For cities, the writing was on the wall: You’re on your own.

Into this vacuum came new urbanism. In new urbanist theory, revitalization doesn’t require complex government interventions, only optimal spatial-usage policies and tax credits. Markets will fill in the rest. The new urbanist solution for many cities was transferring public housing to developers to do as they wished with promises to preserve and create new affordable housing. These promises never materialized, affordable housing stock contracted and many poorer residents were banished. Developers weren’t held accountable as a new economic and political order arose.

We’ve seen new urbanism’s failed logic before, not just in housing: If we deregulate a market, producers will give us everything we need, right? Enron, Lehman Brothers and recently Norfolk Southern all produced disastrous results for communities when their deregulated greed finally imploded. Why would we expect deregulated zoning to produce different results? Swinging the pendulum between extremes won’t rectify history nor produce better results. We don’t have to choose between laissez-faire housing policy or the status quo. We can choose smart growth principles where new construction types are allowed but must complement existing communities and minimalize displacement. In smart growth, the community is consulted (and planning must follow community input) from inception through post-hoc evaluation. Implementation won’t be easy. It will be inefficient, chaotic and acrimonious at first. It’ll require resources from state and federal governments. But ultimately, it’s the only way we can all live the American dream in the 21st century.

