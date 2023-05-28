Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you were to survey recent graduates of American law schools and ask them to describe the third (and final) year of their formal education, “superfluous” would undoubtedly make the top of the list. But being good lawyers, they would likely argue that their “3L” year was a hard-earned respite before the impending tribulations of passing the bar exam and practicing law.

Such was my mindset as a 3L at William & Mary Law School nearly 20 years ago. Weary of the analytical rigor and cut-throat competition, I settled into a more languid existence of less demanding (afternoon) electives and internships.

Ironically, one of these electives — a spring seminar devised and taught by the dean of our law school, W. Taylor Reveley III, which he styled “The Citizen Lawyer” — had a profound impact on my development.

Unlike most law professors, let alone most law-school deans, Reveley, despite possessing a sterling academic pedigree and clerking on the U.S. Supreme Court, was not a career academic. He practiced law for 30 years at what was then called Hunton & Williams (now Hunton Andrews Kurth), one of America’s largest law firms, serving as its managing partner for nearly a decade. (Reveley was later president of William & Mary before retiring in 2018.) In the eyes of his impressionable 3Ls, Reveley’s unusual combination of brilliance, polish and “real-world” achievement provided a certain legitimacy to hold forth on this topic.

As Reveley has spoken and written about at length, the ideal of the citizen lawyer was inspired by the law school’s founders, namely then-Gov. Thomas Jefferson and his former tutor, George Wythe, whom Jefferson later persuaded to lead the fledgling law school at its inception in 1779. Wythe’s enduring ambition for the law school and its graduates is inscribed into the base of his statue, which adorns its modern-day entrance: “Here hence we will form such characters as may be useful in the National Councils of our country.”

Through his Citizen Lawyer seminar, Reveley put flesh on Wythe’s ideal. As he instructed us then — and later explained in an article on the subject — the law is much more than a profession or “a way to make a living.” According to Reveley, it is “also a calling,” and one in which a lawyer uses her analytical, rhetorical and persuasive skills “to make a difference for the better in the life of the entity that pays her salary, and in the lives of her community, state, nation, and even the world.” Put simply, Reveley challenged his students to be “public spirited,” meaning actively engaged in civic affairs, whether through pro bono work, community involvement or government service.

But more importantly, Reveley imparted to his students that effective citizen lawyers also exhibited certain virtues in how they practiced law and treated others. Drawing from Harvard law professor Mary Ann Glendon’s seminal work, “A Nation Under Lawyers” (required reading that semester), Reveley outlined what he viewed as essential lawyer virtues. Because many of the details have faded over the past two decades, I have taken license to tailor some of these core virtues based on my own experiences.

Citizen lawyers are, without fail, civil to their adversaries. They actively listen and attempt to understand an opponent’s argument, crediting its potential merits before responding with steely resolve, but always in temperate fashion. And they resist the urge to deliver cheap shots or engage in ad hominem attacks.

Citizen lawyers are tolerant of opposing viewpoints, including those that are antithetical to their own. They recognize that free expression and debate are among the bedrocks of our society. It should go without saying that citizen lawyers (or law students) do not form a mob to drown out — or “cancel” — those whose views make them uncomfortable or even angry.

Citizen lawyers are also practical and, when warranted, willing to compromise to reach mutually beneficial resolutions. They apply common sense and are willing to relegate lofty (but sometimes unattainable) goals for workable, but nevertheless meaningful, solutions.

Citizen lawyers are also compassionate and empathetic, recognizing the cruel legacies of poverty, broken families, abuse, addiction, mental illness and despair in our society. They are willing to lend their time and talents to ameliorate the plights of others. And citizen lawyers who serve as prosecutors and judges should consider these mitigating human factors before condemning and meting out punishment.

In my current role, I occasionally serve on committees related to the practice of law. My favorite is one composed of Virginia-based lawyers, judges, academics and civic leaders from across the political and ideological spectrum that identifies issues of national and state importance and provides forums for wider discussion.

Although we typically focus on broad legal topics, during a recent meeting, civility (or a profound lack of it) was top of mind.

That incivility pervades modern discourse and debate is not a controversial proposition. Neither is the premise that this general lack of civility is worse today than in years past. Fortunately, though, our committee has largely avoided politicized debates about the numerous causes of this phenomenon, focusing instead on practical solutions that transcend political polarization, demagoguery and toxic social media.

Teaching younger generations (not just third-year law students) about the importance of civility in debate should be an integral part of our efforts. Fittingly, Reveley — long-since retired from his role as a law-school dean and college president — serves as a member of our committee. His involvement reflects the continued relevance of the citizen-lawyer model, which should serve as our lodestar and provide the basis for meaningful reform of civics education more broadly. If nothing else, the virtues of aspiring citizen lawyers should be drilled into our younger generations — early and often.

As we undertake this important task, it is my hope that Dean Reveley’s work will continue to serve as a beacon for those committed to civility in public affairs and future generations of aspiring leaders — those in law school and anywhere else where public discourse serves a vital pedagogical and civic function. We have a reached a pivotal point on this issue, and it could not be more timely.

Thomas Cullen serves as a U.S. District judge for the Western District of Virginia. Contact him at cullen.ecf@vawd.uscourts.gov.

