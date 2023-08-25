Communities across the nation continue to struggle with housing affordability, and those in Virginia are no exception. Continuing to limit the types of housing that can be built will perpetuate this problem, affecting a broad swath of people. Recently, economist Michael O’Grady argued that removing restrictions to allow for more housing construction will fail to keep housing costs under control and will dismantle a suburban way of life that is clearly his preference ("Solve the housing crisis? Start by rethinking new urbanism," Aug. 15). However, his approach ignores both data and real-life policy examples disproving his contention. Implementing his preferred policy would lock in historical patterns of economic, and racial, segregation that as a society we are trying to break.
People are also reading…
While it is true that a minority of newly built housing units are affordable at the median income when they initially enter the market, the addition of new housing supply does lead to lower housing costs overall. Academic studies, including a 2021 study by Evan Mast in the Journal of Urban Economics, have found that the first residents of newly constructed apartments tend to move from within the same market, opening up the units they vacate for new tenants at a lower price, who in turn vacate even less expensive units. This chain extends to market-rate affordable units, which become available for lower-income residents as higher-income residents trade up.
A recent study by Pew Charitable Trusts also found a correlation between increased housing supply and lower median rent growth. Minneapolis, which passed a blanket allowance for missing middle housing construction in 2018, had just a 1% increase in median rent over the same period. Here in Virginia, Tysons in Fairfax County saw just a 4% median rent increase between 2017 and 2023 as it increased its housing stock by 23%. Meanwhile, median rents increased nationwide by 31%. These examples align with recently released national data from RealPage, which shows jurisdictions that have increased their housing supply by more than 10% year over year saw rents fall by 1.5% or more.
Opponents of missing middle housing claim that allowing these types will cause older housing to be replaced, and O’Grady complains that the cost of newly allowed duplexes in Arlington exceeds that of older single-family homes. But, single-family teardowns have been happening in Arlington for longer than a decade, often replaced by even more expensive single-family homes. Instead, Arlington’s recent action to permit, with limits, multiplexes with up to six units provides opportunities for people who can’t afford to purchase a single-family home in the county to live on these sites and in the community.
O’Grady laments the legacy of redlining, only to argue for ensuring that neighborhoods produced by this policy continue to be exclusive domains. Although explicit racial redlining is now illegal, the economic aspects persist, in turn locking out anyone who cannot afford to buy a single-family home from many neighborhoods. In defending this status quo, O’Grady states, “The community must be consulted (and planning must follow community input),” ignoring the fact that single-family homeowners already have a massive presence in community meetings and during the land-use decision-making process. Overindulging in the preferences of incumbent residents perpetuates the inequality produced by antiquated housing policies.
Such a contention naturally leads to the question of what constitutes the “community” to be consulted on development. Opponents of expanding middle-type housing in Arlington claim consensus against this action because of opposition from select civic associations, many of which are in neighborhoods exclusive to single-family homeowners. However, it is telling that a majority of Arlingtonians live in rental housing, and in the county’s board primary in June, the four candidates who supported the Missing Middle Housing Study combined for a majority of first-preference votes in the election. The wider community broadly supports allowing more housing.
We are long overdue for updating what it means to achieve the American dream. Owning a single-family home in the suburbs was a specific model designed at a specific time and marketed to specific people. There’s nothing wrong with being a suburban single-family homeowner, if that style of housing works for you and for your family. But other types of housing — both rental and owner-occupied — can also provide the opportunity for people to live and participate in communities. As we think about how to guide our development, we should focus on building housing and building community — not perpetuating separation.
From the Archives: West Avenue
The homes on West Avenue, an enclave in Richmond’s Fan District date back to the late 1880s—most of them built between 1900 and 1909.
One of the reasons the architecturally diverse homes with beautiful gardens have remained so pristine is arguable because of their active neighborhood association and dedicated residents.
Here are some photos from West Avenue and its residents over the years.
Interested in prints of any of these photos? Click here.
Scott E. Pedowitz is the Virginia director of government affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington. Contact him at spedowitz@aoba-metro.org.