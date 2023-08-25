Communities across the nation continue to struggle with housing affordability, and those in Virginia are no exception. Continuing to limit the types of housing that can be built will perpetuate this problem, affecting a broad swath of people. Recently, economist Michael O’Grady argued that removing restrictions to allow for more housing construction will fail to keep housing costs under control and will dismantle a suburban way of life that is clearly his preference ("Solve the housing crisis? Start by rethinking new urbanism," Aug. 15). However, his approach ignores both data and real-life policy examples disproving his contention. Implementing his preferred policy would lock in historical patterns of economic, and racial, segregation that as a society we are trying to break.

While it is true that a minority of newly built housing units are affordable at the median income when they initially enter the market, the addition of new housing supply does lead to lower housing costs overall. Academic studies, including a 2021 study by Evan Mast in the Journal of Urban Economics, have found that the first residents of newly constructed apartments tend to move from within the same market, opening up the units they vacate for new tenants at a lower price, who in turn vacate even less expensive units. This chain extends to market-rate affordable units, which become available for lower-income residents as higher-income residents trade up.

A recent study by Pew Charitable Trusts also found a correlation between increased housing supply and lower median rent growth. Minneapolis, which passed a blanket allowance for missing middle housing construction in 2018, had just a 1% increase in median rent over the same period. Here in Virginia, Tysons in Fairfax County saw just a 4% median rent increase between 2017 and 2023 as it increased its housing stock by 23%. Meanwhile, median rents increased nationwide by 31%. These examples align with recently released national data from RealPage, which shows jurisdictions that have increased their housing supply by more than 10% year over year saw rents fall by 1.5% or more.

Opponents of missing middle housing claim that allowing these types will cause older housing to be replaced, and O’Grady complains that the cost of newly allowed duplexes in Arlington exceeds that of older single-family homes. But, single-family teardowns have been happening in Arlington for longer than a decade, often replaced by even more expensive single-family homes. Instead, Arlington’s recent action to permit, with limits, multiplexes with up to six units provides opportunities for people who can’t afford to purchase a single-family home in the county to live on these sites and in the community.

O’Grady laments the legacy of redlining, only to argue for ensuring that neighborhoods produced by this policy continue to be exclusive domains. Although explicit racial redlining is now illegal, the economic aspects persist, in turn locking out anyone who cannot afford to buy a single-family home from many neighborhoods. In defending this status quo, O’Grady states, “The community must be consulted (and planning must follow community input),” ignoring the fact that single-family homeowners already have a massive presence in community meetings and during the land-use decision-making process. Overindulging in the preferences of incumbent residents perpetuates the inequality produced by antiquated housing policies.

Such a contention naturally leads to the question of what constitutes the “community” to be consulted on development. Opponents of expanding middle-type housing in Arlington claim consensus against this action because of opposition from select civic associations, many of which are in neighborhoods exclusive to single-family homeowners. However, it is telling that a majority of Arlingtonians live in rental housing, and in the county’s board primary in June, the four candidates who supported the Missing Middle Housing Study combined for a majority of first-preference votes in the election. The wider community broadly supports allowing more housing.

We are long overdue for updating what it means to achieve the American dream. Owning a single-family home in the suburbs was a specific model designed at a specific time and marketed to specific people. There’s nothing wrong with being a suburban single-family homeowner, if that style of housing works for you and for your family. But other types of housing — both rental and owner-occupied — can also provide the opportunity for people to live and participate in communities. As we think about how to guide our development, we should focus on building housing and building community — not perpetuating separation.

Close 06-12-1947 (cutline): West Avenue Garden Tour Chairmen--West Avenue residents eating lunch in the garden of Mrs. Howard McCue. 05-16-1950 (cutline):The picket fence encolsed "large" yard of Mr. and Mrs. John Cronley, 1416 Park Ave., won the sweepstakes award in the West Avenue Improvement Association contest last week end. Visitors toured the gardens Sunday admiring the work of the city gardeners. 05-15-1948 (cutline): Judge Back Yard Gardens--looking over one of the back yard gardens opening on the West Avenue alley are (left to right) Harold J. Neale, landscape engineer of the State Highway Departmentl Mrs. Sudie Wood Mann, of the Three Chopt Garden Club, and Mrs. Benjamin H. Gray, of the James River Garden Club. They judged the gardens which will be seen in the back yard tour this afternoon from 4 to 6 o'clock. 04-28-1947 (cutline): H.M. McCue (left), mayor of West Avenue: Paul Perdue, secretary and Mrs. Wilhelmina Baughman, treasurer, are hard at work Saturday, when the West Avenue Improvement Association began its Spring clean-up campaign. 4-28-1947 (cutline): Following the day's work an old-fashioned picnic was held in the back yard of Mayor McCue. From left to right, are R.R. McKaig, Mrs. Granville Coleman, and Mrs and Mrs. Chris Payne happy after their work. 04-18-1948 (cutline): Work in the morning and fun in the afternoon--residents of West Avenue, Richmond's little city within a city, spent yesterday morning sweeping, hosing, raking and cleaning their yards. The city helped with the Spring cleanup by sweeping the streets and alleys. Then in the afternoon, citizens, young and old gathered in the yard of the Howard McCues for hot doogs, beer and ginger ale. Five-year-old Christie Payne, Jr., one of the youngest of the workers, gets an assist from Miss Wilhelmina Baughman and Giles M. Robertson, "mayor" of West Avenue. 05-14-1951 (cutline): Mrs. J. Madison Macon pins her blue ribbon on the porch of her home. She won first place in the best improvement class of the "Backyarden Tour" judging. Mrs. Robert N. Great Head was chairman of the annual tour, held yesterday, of homes in the West Avenue section. 04-18-1948 (cutline): Mrs. McCue hands out the eats to Granville Coleman, chairman of the clean-up and a gang of neighboring youngsters. From the Archives: West Avenue The homes on West Avenue, an enclave in Richmond’s Fan District date back to the late 1880s—most of them built between 1900 and 1909. One of the reasons the architecturally diverse homes with beautiful gardens have remained so pristine is arguable because of their active neighborhood association and dedicated residents. Here are some photos from West Avenue and its residents over the years. Interested in prints of any of these photos? 