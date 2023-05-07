COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline across the United States. These positive trends have led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to lift the public health emergency brought on by the pandemic. But while COVID-19 is no longer as prevalent, you should still take precautions.

The end of the public health emergency does not mean the end of COVID-19. Infections are ongoing in our community. And vulnerable people — those older and those with chronic illnesses, or who have compromised immune systems — are still especially susceptible to severe outcomes.

As a geriatric physician, all my patients are 65 and older. Older age is the strongest predictor of severe COVID-19 infection, including severe illness and death. This is especially true when combined with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart or lung chronic illnesses.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, more than 81% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in people age 65 and older. By late 2022, the CDC data showed Americans age 65 and older made up 92% of all deaths from the virus. CDC’s most recent data from April still indicates that 65- to 74-year-olds are five times more likely to be hospitalized and nine times more likely to die than people ages 18 to 29. Meanwhile, 75- to 84-year-olds are nine times more likely to be hospitalized and 140 times more likely to die than people ages 18 to 29.

These numbers aren’t meant to frighten anyone. My aim is simply to point out that COVID-19 is still here and will continue to be a respiratory illness of concern, especially among older Virginians. But I am also keenly aware that three years have passed since the pandemic began, and life has changed significantly since then. The ensuing strict isolation it brought about, especially among older people, created intense impacts to their psychological, physical and social well-being that no one wishes to repeat. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy recently highlighted that loneliness presents a profound public health threat because it negatively impacts our mental and physical health, including a greater risk of depression, anxiety and, perhaps more surprisingly, heart disease, stroke and dementia.

I encourage my patients to find ways to reintegrate or stay integrated in their community while also feeling safe — minimizing risk to their physical well-being while enjoying the emotional, psychological and social rewards of life.

The No. 1 thing my patients do to help achieve this balance is to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. This means receiving all available vaccines, which is key to managing COVID-19 in their normal life. While the vaccines do reduce the risk of infection, they are most effective at greatly reducing the risk of a severe illness, especially among older people. In fact, a recent study issued by the Washington State Department of Health showed that hospitalization rates among people 65 and older are 2.8 times higher and death rates 1.8 times higher in the study’s unvaccinated 65 and older population than in people receiving at least one booster.

Unfortunately, unlike my patient base, only about 2 in 5 older Americans are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration and CDC recently issued stronger guidance for a second bivalent vaccine for patients 65 and older. So even if you got the fall bivalent booster, you should talk to your medical team about when you should receive an additional dose this spring. If you have not gotten a bivalent vaccine, you should schedule that as soon as possible.

Planning activities is often a balancing of risk and benefit. For some people, it might be a family event like a wedding that’s important to attend despite still being concerned about indoor activities with large groups. If it’s important to you, you should go and take the precautions you feel are needed, like possibly wearing a mask. As we enter warmer months, try to get involved with friends and family outdoors to reduce your risks. The goal is to live life fully while also being safe. In my clinical practice, my patients have sometimes felt powerless in this pandemic world. One way to gain more power, more control and more life balance is to get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations.

While visiting one of the hospital's wards, Mrs. Maynard Emlaw (right), president of the Medical Auxiliary of the Academy of Medicine, learns of a patient's need for a special nurse. Often a patient's family and friends are able to help by sitting at the patient's bedside, but Mrs. Eva Austin (center), explains that in some cases the regular staff depends upon help given by special nurses. From the Archives: Nurses A gallery of nurses in Richmond over the years from our archive. Interested in a print of any of these photos? Click here. This September 1942 image shows the uniforms of the volunteer services of the American Red Cross. From left: Georgina Marracinia, outdoor uniform; Nancy Wortham, staff assistant; Mrs. C.F. Bowles, gray ladies; Mrs. William Hall, nurses’ aide; Mrs. Livingstone, home service; Mrs. J. Scott Parrish Jr., canteen; Mrs. Robert Cabell III, production, and Mrs. Collins Denny Jr., motor corps. In November 1953, Laura Viator (left), a nurse at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Richmond, showed Mrs. Russell Snead, chairwoman of the facility’s drug drive, an average day's supply of drugs and dressings. Sheltering Arms, which celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, now serves as a rehabilitation facility. 06-27-1973: Mr. and Mrs. John Nelson, both nursing students, experience similar joys and problems in their training. Juniors at Petersburg General Hospital School of Nursing, John and Debbie Study Together 02-20-1969: Miss Marsha Penney (left) and Miss Martha Mooney Check Oscilloscopes. MCV nursing students are now U.S. Army Nurse Corps Lieutenants. 3-26-1962: Representatives from three area Red Cross chapters compare different uniforms worn by Red Cross volunteers. Mrs. M. E. Clary (left) of the Henrico chapter wears the uniform of a nurse's aide while Mrs. Harry L. Newell (center) of the Chesterfield chapter models the volunteer motor service uniform. Mrs. C. W. Fellows of the Richmond chapter is seen in the uniform of the canteen volunteer. In January 1991, several hundred nurses from around Virginia marched along downtown Richmond streets to the state Capitol. The event, organized by the Virginia Nurses Association, was called Nurses Walk for Healthy Virginians. The group planned to speak to legislators about health care issues. 01-28-1991 (cutline) Hike for health 10-8-41: Babies at Sheltering Arms - Nurses Avalon Stevens (left) and Fontaine Vernon are shown with babies in the nursery at Sheltering Arms Hospital today. An eighteen-bed addition to the institution has been made possible through donations from friends. 11-10-66: For good luck, coins are tossed into the new fountain in front of Sheltering Arms hospital on Palmyra Ave. today by (from left) Mrs. William H. Emory, president of the board of managers; Morton G. Thalhimer Jr., president of the board of directors, and nurses Lynda Sharp and Mrs. M. Flournoy. The Italian marble fountain, gift of Frank E. Brown, who is retired president of Manchester Board and Paper Co. and a member of the Sheltering Arms board, was dedicated today as part of the 77th annual Donation Day activities. 10-28-64: Mrs. Elizabeth Heubi, director of nursing, received cap there. She inspects wardrobe in modern unfinished two-bed ward at Sheltering Arms. 3-20-1964: Peter Lambert, administrator of Sheltering Arms Hospital, goes over stack of applications for admission today with Mrs. Nancy Murray, assistant nursing director. The hospital has as many patients as nursing staff can care for. 10-8-1944: Miss Hazel Hill, Miss Natalie Curtis and patient. Head nurses are entering twenty-third year of service at the Sheltering Arms. 11-9-1952: While visiting one of the hospital's wards, Mrs. Maynard Emlaw (right), president of the Medical Auxiliary of the Academy of Medicine, learns of a patient's need for a special nurse. Often a patient's family and friends are able to help by sitting at the patient's bedside, but Mrs. Eva Austin (center), explains that in some cases the regular staff depends upon help given by special nurses.