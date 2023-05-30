Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Disputes abound over banning books in schools, parental involvement in schools, transgender issues in schools and safety in schools. Yet, the most pressing issue that’s significantly impacting our schoolchildren is the critical shortage of teachers across our nation. This continual problem has been increasing over the past decade, and only a concerted response from multiple entities can even begin to resolve this dire issue.

In a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 45% of public schools were operating without a full teaching staff as of October 2022. These deficiencies have dire consequences for our children, including larger class sizes, disrupted learning and reduced support.

Teacher shortages in schools negatively impact students’ academic and personal development, as well as the quality of education provided by the schools. To make matters worse, the escalating teacher shortage comes at a most critical time of learning following the difficulties children and teachers encountered during the pandemic.

Schools have been working diligently to solve this issue with aggressive recruitment efforts, partnerships with educator preparation programs, teacher residency programs, apprenticeship programs, programming to support paraprofessionals to obtain the education needed for teacher licensure, and many other innovative ways to staff their classrooms with quality teachers.

The severe shortages have garnered the attention of policymakers as the problem has increasingly worsened and awareness of the need to solve it has increased. A recent example is the legislation that has been proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, to address the teacher shortage titled “Pay Teachers Act.” This legislation has many elements, but the main thrust is to require a minimum annual salary of $60,000 for teachers. This is important legislation considering teachers make less than $40,000 a year in approximately 40% of U.S. school districts.

President Joe Biden’s budget calls for increased funding to address the teacher shortage, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has declared one of his key focus areas to be eliminating the teacher shortage through his “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” initiative. Cardona’s initiative addresses the need for eliminating educator shortages by increasing teacher salaries, which will ultimately improve learning conditions for students.

It is also worth noting that the teacher shortage is not solely due to retirements or individuals leaving the profession. Enrollments in teacher preparation programs have been declining for the past decade. Once a strong major in most teacher preparation institutions, it has become one that far too many young adults do not find to be an attractive pathway for their future.

Increasing salaries will help attract students to consider teaching as a career. However, there may be more that’s needed to “jump-start” students to select a teacher preparation major. Loan forgiveness should be considered, along with scholarships and better-focused recruitment efforts from institutions offering teacher preparation programs. Significant state funding for residency programs and apprenticeship programs remains crucial in this effort, as well as intentionally designed mentoring programs to support students while seeking their degrees and through induction as a professional teacher.

Many issues are being examined in reference to our schools and our teachers, but none is as pressing as the teacher shortage. Our nation’s schools deserve everyone’s support to ensure all children can learn in classrooms staffed with quality teachers.

Close 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. 