More than 10 unnatural deaths. Multiple lockdowns. Two fires, and even one escape — all in 30 days.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has been rocked by a series of distressing incidents in recent weeks that underscore the urgent need for change.

Luckily, there’s a proposal before the Virginia General Assembly right now that would establish independent oversight of VADOC. The proposal would put $250,000 toward creating an ombudsman office to make sure the people in VADOC’s custody — as well as corrections staff — are safe.

In fact, corrections officers have been some of the loudest voices calling for independent oversight of VADOC. Their support is one reason that the bill establishing it passed both the Senate and two House committees unanimously.

But the House Appropriations Committee voted the bill down this past February. One reason? VADOC’s Legislative Liaison Jerry Fitz told the General Assembly that the department doesn’t need oversight because it has the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

As a former assistant professor in special education and disability studies, I can tell you that makes absolutely zero sense.

I’ve taught disability law at both Georgetown University and The George Washington University, and now work in Richmond as a consultant for individuals with disabilities. So I’m quite familiar with the ADA, and I can tell you that the idea that a civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on disability is somehow a form of “oversight” for the Department of Corrections is absurd.

The ADA doesn’t ensure open access to facilities or records. It doesn’t provide guidance for incarcerated people or staff to voice grievances and advocate for themselves on issues outside of disability-related discrimination. In fact, the ADA doesn’t explicitly protect prison staff or incarcerated people who don’t have disabilities.

And, sadly, even for those who do have disabilities, VADOC seems to be busier these days demonstrating its inability to comply with the ADA than to uphold it.

Take the pending litigation on behalf of men who are blind and visually impaired in VADOC custody, who have allegedly been forced to rely on the untrained people who happen to be incarcerated with them to be their makeshift “caretakers.”

Or take the recent death of Charles Givens — a gentleman with an intellectual disability — who died at Marion Correctional Treatment Center following what the medical examiner called “blunt force trauma to his torso/acute rib fractures” allegedly caused by VADOC staff.

And then there’s the recent scandal involving a man serving time for a nonviolent drug offense, Anthony Stewart, who has an intellectual disability, a traumatic brain injury, and end-stage renal disease that requires regular dialysis through a catheter.

When Stewart’s catheter became dislodged in late July, his intellectual disability made it virtually impossible for him to advocate for himself — even though every moment the catheter was out of place put him at risk of a life-threatening embolism from oxygen entering his blood.

It took days and multiple letters for VADOC staff to take him for treatment. When they did, they discovered they’d taken him to the wrong place. Yet rather than correcting their mistake, corrections staff simply returned Stewart to prison, catheter still dislodged.

Stewart became very sick. It took significant outreach to the General Assembly and the attorney general’s office before he was finally taken to the hospital and out of harm’s way.

VADOC is currently required to comply with the ADA. In Stewart’s case — and Givens’ case in Marion — it appears that wasn’t enough.

Why would the ADA be enough for other incarcerated people, much less the people who care for them?

VADOC’s legislative liaison’s testimony before the General Assembly was that the ADA would make an ombudsman an unnecessary redundancy. How? An ombudsman would serve as a bridge between the state Department of Corrections, Virginia’s largest state agency with a budget of $1.5 billion, and the law enforcement officers, legislature and community who interact with it.

By having an independent body to investigate incidents like the tragic ones involving Givens and Stewart, an ombudsman would make sure everyone involved in the system would stay safe.

That’s desperately needed — and it has nothing to do with the ADA’s mandate of making sure people with disabilities don’t experience discrimination.

These alarming events are a wake-up call that current oversight mechanisms are insufficient. Changes in VADOC leadership won’t do it: Oversight can’t rest simply on incoming Director Chadwick Dotson’s shoulders.

VADOC needs robust checks and balances. It needs to review its protocols and hold individuals accountable. It needs independent oversight.

Lawmakers should pass the proposal in front of them and create an ombudsman office for VADOC. The ADA alone? It’s not enough.

